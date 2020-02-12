FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 36, Mynderse 27
Midlakes (11-7, 8-4) — Outscored Mynderse 13-3 in fourth quarter … Cara Walker 22 points (11-16 FT), 17 rebounds … Callie Walker 7 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocked shots
Mynderse (8-11, 5-8) — Sydney Haust 8 points … Mackenzie Higby 7 points, 6 rebounds … Megan Marley 6 points, 5 steals
——
Pal-Mac 74, Newark 50
Newark (2-16, 1-11) — Kalyna Bryant 16 points, 16 rebounds ... Izabella Santell 14 points
P-M (15-3, 11-1) — Andra Savage 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists ... Ryley Trail 13 points, 7 rebounds ... Sophie Lyko 12 points, 2 blocked shots ... Tatum Smyth 9 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Romulus 52, Bloomfield 24
Romulus (10-5, 7-2) — No statistics provided
Bloomfield (5-13, 1-9) — Kelly Petix 12 points, 8 rebounds … Liv Caspersson 8 points, 6 rebounds
——
Marcus Whitman 50, Dundee 37
Whitman (13-5, 9-1) — No statistics provided
Dundee (11-7, 5-5) — Mackenzie Strait 15 points, 3 steals ... Kendall Parker 9 points, 3 steals
——
Red Jacket 32, South Seneca 29
SS (5-12, 4-6) — Allison Kenyon 12 points
RJ (12-5, 8-2) — Sydney Close 17 points … Olivia Hotchkiss 8 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 54, Clyde-Savannah 45
C-S (12-7, 9-4) — Jaida Larsen 16 points ... Kylie Paylor 9 points ... Kelsie DiSanto 8 points
Lyons (14-3, 9-2) — Caiden Crego 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals ... Caitlyn McDonald 12 points, 16 rebounds ... Christal Moody 9 points
——
Red Creek 73, East Rochester 59
RC (14-5, 9-4) — Isabella Wilbur 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 steals ... Riley Shaffer 12 points, 7 rebounds
ER (11-7, 7-5) — Macenzie James 21 points, 14 rebounds … Samantha Lewis 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals … Lily Funk 12 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocked shots … Sarah Stone 11 rebounds
——
Gananda 46, North Rose-Wolcott 28
NR-W (5-13, 3-10) — No statistics provided
Gananda (10-9, 8-4) — No statistics provided
——
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 96, Edison Tech 35
Canandaigua (12-6) — Sydney Miller 18 points ... Meg Ellis 15 points ... Molly Smith 14 points ... Mya Herman 13 points
——
Eastridge 45, Wayne 39
Wayne (4-13) — No statistics provided