FINGER LAKES EAST
Newark 47, Geneva 36
Geneva (1-17, 1-12) — Doly DeJesus 13 points ... Chyna Ames 13 rebounds, 6 points
Newark (3-16, 2-11) — Michaela Colacino 13 points (four 3-pointers) ... Alycia Divelbliss 10 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Marcus Whitman 66, Bloomfield 18
Bloomfield (5-14, 1-10) — No statistics provided
MW (14-5, 10-1) — Clinched at least a share of first FL West title since 1984-85, and first FL divisional title since winning East’s Division II in 2007-08 … Maddie Ryan 18 points, 8 rebounds … Emily Paddock 15 points, 5 steals … Ari Beverly 12 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 steals … Evelyn Lambert 7 points, 6 steals … Katie Deatherage 7 points, 9 rebounds
——
Red Jacket 56, Romulus 48
RJ (13-5, 9-2) — Lillian Penird 19 points ... Ashley Reed 18 points
Romulus (10-6, 7-3) — Kyaira Woody 20 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 72, East Rochester 70 (2OT)
ER (11-8, 7-6) — Samantha Lewis 34 points ... Macenzie James 18 points
C-S (13-7, 10-4) — Jaida Larsen 31 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals ... Kylie Pylor 13 points ... Ashlyn Rattray 10 points, 4 steals
——
North Rose-Wolcott 53, Sodus 32
Sodus (1-17, 0-13) — Natalie Lamar 13 points ... Tiana White 8 points
NR-W (6-13, 4-10) — Eva Norris 13 points … Lissah Waterman 12 points … Helana Cuykendall 10 points
——
Lyons 56, Red Creek 43
Lyons (15-3, 10-2) — Clinched at least a share of first Wayne County league title since 2012-13 … Caiden Crego 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals … Jayla Bell 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists … Latavia Blaisdell 12 points, 6 rebounds … Caitlyn McDonald 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
RC (14-6, 9-5) — Isabella Wilbur 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists ... Mackenzie Ferguson 8 points, 10 rebounds … Jessie Bolton 5 steals
——
Gananda 47, Williamson 40
Gananda (11-9, 9-5) — No statistics provided
Williamson (6-11, 4-8) — No statistics provided