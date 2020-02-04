NON-LEAGUE
Clyde-Savannah 51, Romulus 47
Romulus (9-5) — Kyaira Woody 16 points ... Megan Litzenberger 16 points
C-S (12-5) — Jaida Larsen 25 points, 17 rebounds ... Tayler Sharp 9 points, 6 assists, 8 blocked shots ... Ashlyn Rattray 9 points, 3 steals
——
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 46, Sodus 26
Sodus (0-15) — Tiana White 11 points
HAC (3-14) — Outscored Sodus 13-2 in first quarter ... Eliza Nicosia 18 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals ... Alicia Strader 9 points ... Amelia Gugino 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocked shots
——
Red Creek 52, Hannibal 47
RC (12-4) — Isabella Wilbur 14 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals ... Mackenzie Ferguson 13 points, 12 rebounds ... Riley Shaffer 8 points, 10 rebounds
——
Aquinas 59, Geneva 35
Geneva (0-15) — Outscored 25-8 in third quarter after trailing by 4 at halftime … Chyna Ames 21 points, 12 rebounds … Kylina Comerford 6 points … Danielle O’Brien and Shamya Jordan a combined 12 rebounds
——
Gananda 43, Wayne 36
Wayne (3-12) — No statistics provided
Gananda (8-9) — No statistics provided
——
Penn Yan 41, Marcus Whitman 23
PY (11-5) — Joddie Decker 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals ... Jammie Decker 12 points, 10 rebounds ... Jenna Curbeau 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocked shots
Whitman (11-5) — Ari Beverly 8 points ... Emily Paddock 5 points
——
Oswego 55, North Rose-Wolcott 29
NR-W (5-11) — No statistics provided