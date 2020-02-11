MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 40, Churchville-Chili 31
CA (11-6, 4-4) — Kate Stocker 11 points … Maddie Ryan 8 points
——
NON-LEAGUE
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 51, Chesterton 8
HAC (4-15) — Limited Chesterton to 2 points in every quarter on Senior Night … Amelia Gugino (lone senior) 11 points … Zoe Crego 9 points … Eliza Nicosia 9 points … Anna Thomas 8 points … Chloe Fowler 8 points
——
Bloomfield 51, Rochester Academy 33
Bloomfield (5-12) — Kelly Petix 19 points, 12 rebounds … Liv Caspersson 9 points, 10 rebounds
——
Pal-Mac 65, Red Creek 43
RC (13-5) — Isabella Wilbur 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
P-M (14-3) — Senior Night for FL East co-leaders … Andra Savage (senior) 21 points, 14 rebounds … Katie Smyth (senior) 21 points … Tatum Smyth 9 points … Sophie Lyko 8 points, 4 rebounds
——
Wheatland-Chili 56, Williamson 23
Williamson (6-11) — No statistics provided
——
Sodus 51, Eugenio Maria de Hostos 28
Sodus (1-16) — Natalie Lamar 16 points … Tiana White 11 points … Daniela Santacruz 8 points