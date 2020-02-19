FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee 50, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 37
Dundee (12-8, 6-6) — Mackenzie Strait 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists ... Makenzie Cratsley 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals ... Hallie Kapp 7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals
HAC (4-16, 1-11) — Amelia Gugino 15 points ... Anna Thomas 10 points ... Eliza Nicosia 10 points
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 57, Williamson 47
Lyons (17-3, 12-2) — Clinched No. 1 seed for Section V Class C2 tournament ... Caiden Crego 18 points, 5 steals … Imani Harder 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals … Jayla Bell 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals … Caitlyn McDonald 10 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals … Alicia Morrison 4 steals
Williamson (8-12, 5-9) — Brooke Guerin 18 points ... Reagan Mangos 10 points