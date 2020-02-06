FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 56, Mynderse 46
Mynderse (8-9, 5-6) — Haley Mosch 15 points ... Bridget Miller 7 points, 9 rebounds ... Sydney Haust 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
Geneva (1-15, 1-10) — Chyna Ames 25 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals ... Bri Carter 16 points, 4 assists ... Shamya Jordan 6 points, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocked shots
——
Pal-Mac 54, Midlakes 33
P-M (13-3, 10-1) — Andra Savage 22 points ... Katie Smyth 10 points
Midlakes (10-7, 7-4) — Cara Walker 17 points, 10 rebounds ... Callie Walker 7 points, 8 rebounds
——
Wayne 49, Newark 44
Wayne (4-12, 4-7) — Izzie Chelini 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals … Riley Simpson 11 points … Adriana Behrendt 9 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals … Aaliyah Zenelovic 9 rebounds … Sidnee Burlee 7 rebounds, 3 blocked shots
Newark (2-15, 1-10) — Isabel Robson 12 points, 4 rebounds … Izabella Santell 10 points, 6 rebounds … Kalyna Bryant 10 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 blocked shots … Alycia Divelbliss 6 rebounds, 3 steals
——
Waterloo 57, Penn Yan 27
PY (11-6, 6-5) — No statistics provided
Waterloo (16-1, 10-1) — Giavanna White-Principio 13 points ... Macy Carr 10 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee 42, Bloomfield 36
Bloomfield (4-12, 1-8) — No statistics provided
Dundee (11-6, 5-4) — Makenzie Cratsley 10 points, 9 rebounds ... Hallie Knapp 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals
——
South Seneca 57, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 33
HAC (3-15, 1-10) — Eliza Nicosia 12 points ... Anna Thomas 8 points
SS (5-11, 4-5) — Hailey Bentley 17 points ... Logan Shaulis 9 points, 9 rebounds
——
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 55, Williamson 45
Williamson (6-8, 4-7) — No statistics provided
ER (11-6, 7-4) — Samantha Lewis 24 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists … Lily Funk 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocked shots … Macenzie James 8 points, 17 rebounds, 4 steals
——
Lyons 59, North Rose-Wolcott 33
NR-W (5-12, 3-9) — Eva Norris 10 points … Lissah Waterman 10 points
Lyons (13-3, 8-2) — Caiden Crego 12 points, 4 assists, 6 steals … Jayla Bell 9 points … Alicia Morrison 8 points, 4 rebounds … Latavia Blaisdell 9 points, 5 rebounds … Mara Briggs 7 points, 7 rebounds … Imani Harder 3 steals
——
Red Creek 54, Clyde-Savannah 49
C-S (12-6, 9-3) — No statistics provided
RC (13-4, 8-4) — Isabella Wilbur 27 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals ... Jessie Bolton 9 points ... Mackenzie Ferguson 7 points, 10 rebounds ... Riley Shaffer 7 rebounds
——
NON-LEAGUE
Marcus Whitman 52, Campbell-Savona 23
Whitman (12-5) — Maddie Ryan 14 points … Emily Paddock 8 points … Alyssa Chase 7 points