FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 48, Harley Allendale/Columbia 33
HAC (1-11, 0-7)
RJ (8-5, 5-2) — Sydney Close 19 points ... Ashley Reed 16 points
——
Romulus 46, Marcus Whitman 43
MW (8-3, 6-1)
Romulus (7-3, 5-2) — Whittled Whitman’s lead atop the league standings to one in the loss column … Kyaira Woody 20 points … Hannah Minges 9 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 48, Sodus 23
Sodus (0-11, 0-8) — Isabel Karasinksi 10 points
C-S (7-4, 6-2) — Tayler Sharp 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks ... Jaida Larsen 10 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals ... Kelsie DiSanto 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks
——
Red Creek 42, Gananda 39
Gananda (5-8, 4-4)
RC (8-3, 5-3) — Isabella Wilbur 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 assist ... Jenny Easling 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
——
Williamson 52, North Rose-Wolcott 44
NR-W (4-7, 2-6) — Mercedes Crum 10 points
Williamson (5-5, 3-5) — Brooke Guerin 15 points ... Sarah Lange 12 points ... Cadie Newby 10 points