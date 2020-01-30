FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse 54, Newark 50
Newark (2-13, 1-8) — Michaela Colacino 14 points ... Victoria Ward 12 points, 12 rebounds
Mynderse (8-7, 5-4) — Bridget Miller 11 points, 11 rebounds ... Sydney Sandroni 10 points ... Mackenie Higby 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
——
Penn Yan 57, Geneva 19
Geneva (0-13, 0-9) — Chyna Ames 6 points ... Doly DeJesus 6 points
PY (9-5, 5-4) — Jammie Decker 19 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocked shots, 2 steals ... Hayley Anderson 11 points, 5 rebounds ... Ashley Sisson 10 points, 6 rebounds
——
Waterloo 49, Midlakes 31
Midlakes (9-6, 6-3) — Lydia Day 8 points ... Callie Walker 8 points
Waterloo (14-1, 8-1) — Gia White-Principio 13 points ... Morgan Caraballo 13 points ... McKenzie Barber 10 points
——
Palmyra-Macedon 75, Wayne 44
P-M (11-3, 8-1) — No statistics provided
Wayne (3-10, 3-6) — Adriana Behrendt 13 points ... Riley Simpson 12 points
——
NON-LEAGUE
Clyde-Savannah 54, Bloomfield 48
Bloomfield (3-10) — Kelly Petix 15 points
C-S (10-5) — Tayler Sharp 19 points … Ashlyn Rattray 14 points