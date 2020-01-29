FINGER LAKES WEST
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 38, Bloomfield 32
Bloomfield (3-9, 1-7) — Kelly Petix 14 points ... Liv Caspersson 7 points
HAC (2-13, 1-8) — Amelia Gugino 16 points, 14 rebounds ... Alicia Strader 6 points, 7 rebounds … Chloe Fowler 9 rebounds
——
Marcus Whitman 38, South Seneca 35
SS (4-10, 3-5) — No statistics provided
Whitman (10-3, 8-1) — Maddie Ryan 17 points, 14 rebounds … Katie Deatherage 9 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 56, Williamson 50
Williamson (5-5, 3-5) — Cadie Newby 16 points
C-S (8-5, 7-2) — Jaida Larsen 12 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals … Tayler Sharp 11 points, 8 assists, 4 blocked shots … Kylie Paylor 10 points … Ashlyn Rattray 9 points, 4 steals
——
East Rochester 65, Sodus 24
Sodus (0-13, 0-10) — Natalie Lamar 8 points
ER (10-5, 6-3) — Samantha Lewis 25 points, 5 rebounds, 10 steals ... Zarriah Eldridge 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals ... Sydney Freiberger 10 points, 15 rebounds ... Sarah Stone 13 rebounds, 4 steals
——
Gananda 45, Lyons 43
Gananda (7-8, 6-4) — No statistics provided
Lyons (11-3, 6-2) — Caiden Crego 14 points, 5 assists, 5 steals … Imani Harder 11 points, 3 steals … Caitlyn McDonald 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals … Latavia Blaisdell 8 rebounds, 4 steals
——
Red Creek 68, North Rose-Wolcott 27
NR-W (4-9, 2-8) — Eva Norris 9 points
Red Creek (10-3, 7-3) — Isabella Wilbur 42 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists ... Jessie Bolton 8 points, 2 steals
——
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 63, Greece Athena 42
CA (9-6) — Abbey Herod 19 points ... Mya Herman 10 points ... Sydney Miller 9 points