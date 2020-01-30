FINGER LAKES WEST

Red Jacket 44, Dundee 28

Dundee (10-6, 4-4) — Makenzie Cratsley 8 points

RJ (11-5, 7-2) — Ashley Reed 16 points … Sydney Close 9 points

——

WAYNE COUNTY

Lyons 54, Sodus 31

Lyons (12-3, 7-2) — Caiden Crego 14 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals … Latavia Blaisdell 10 points, 7 rebounds … Alicia Morrison 8 points, 6 rebounds … Mara Briggs 6 rebounds … Caitlyn McDonald 6 rebounds, 6 assists … Christal Moody 6 steals

Sodus (0-14, 0-11) — Natalie Lamar 12 points … Tiana White 8 points

——

Williamson 50, Red Creek 41

RC (11-4, 7-4) — Isabella Wilbur 13 points, 4 rebounds … Jenny Easling 13 points, 5 rebounds

Williamson (6-6, 4-6) — No statistics provided

——

MONROE COUNTY II

Canandaigua 48, Webster Thomas 39

CA (10-6, 3-4) — Abbey Herod 13 points … Maddie Ryan 13 points … Mya Herman 10 points … Kyleigh Chapman 8 points

——

Wellsville 34, Marcus Whitman 27

MW (11-4) — Maddie Ryan 12 points, 5 rebounds … Katie Deatherage 6 rebounds, 2 blocked shots … Alyssa Chase 6 rebounds

