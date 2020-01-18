FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse 49, Wayne 33
Wayne (2-8, 2-5) — Adriana Behrendt 18 points
Mynderse (6-5, 4-3) — Bridget Miller 13 points, 10 rebounds ... Megan Marley 12 points, 7 rebounds
——
Midlakes 52, Newark 18
Midlakes (8-5, 5-2) — No statistics provided
Newark (2-11, 1-7) — No statistics provided
——
Penn Yan 51, Pal-Mac 39
Pal-Mac (9-3, 6-1) — Andra Savage 11 points ... Sophie Lyko 11 points
Penn Yan (7-4, 4-3) — Joddie Decker 17 points (7-8 FT), 6 rebounds, 4 assists ... Jenna Curbeau 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals ... Ashley Sisson 10 points, 10 rebounds
——
Waterloo 72, Geneva 17
Geneva (0-9, 0-7) — No statistics provided
Waterloo (13-1, 7-1) — Macy Carr 14 points ... Morgan Caraballo 11 points ... Gia White-Principio 10 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca 42, Bloomfield 24
SS (3-8, 2-4) — Logan Shaulis 13 points, 13 rebounds, 6 steals … Alissa Fletcher 8 points, 4 steals … Hailey Bentley 4 assists, 6 steals
Bloomfield (2-7, 1-5) — Liv Caspersson 6 points
——
MONROE COUNTY II
Irondequoit 68, Canandaigua 43
CA (8-5, 2-3) — Abbey Herod 12 points
——
NON-LEAGUE
Lyons 59, Chesterton 10
Lyons (9-2) — Caitlyn McDonald 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals ... Caiden Crego 12 points, 7 steals
——
Dundee 49, Twin Tiers 36
Dundee (10-4) — Hallie Knapp 18 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocked shots ... Makenzie Cratsley 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals ... Mackenzie Strait 8 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocked shots