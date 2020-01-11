FINGER LAKES EAST
Newark 55, Geneva 29
Newark (2-9, 1-5) — Alycia Divelbliss 20 points, 7 rebounds ... Izabella Santell 11 points ... Isabel Robson 11 points
Geneva (0-7, 0-5) — Doly DeJesus 15 points
——
Penn Yan 33, Wayne 24
PY (5-4, 2-3) — Sierra Harrison 10 points ... Jammie Decker 7 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots ... Ashley Sisson 7 points, 10 rebounds ... Joddie Decker 5 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists
Wayne (2-6, 2-3) — Izzie Chelini 7 points
——
Midlakes 39, Mynderse 19
Midlakes (6-5, 3-2) — Cara Walker 18 points, 19 rebounds, 4 steals ... Kalyn VanHout 6 points ... Callie Walker 7 rebounds
Mynderse (4-5, 3-3) — Sydney Sandroni 5 points ... Bridget Miller 5 points
——
Pal-Mac 40, Waterloo 39
Waterloo (11-1, 5-1) — Jazzmyn Lewis 14 points ... Gia White-Principio 10 points
Pal-Mac (9-2, 6-0) — Overcame 9-point deficit with just over a minute remaining ... Katie Smyth 14 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds ... Andra Savage 7 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, 2 steals
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Romulus 43, Red Jacket 39
Romulus (5-3, 3-2) — Megan Litzenberger 13 points ... Kyaira Woody 13 points
RJ (6-4, 4-1)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Williamson 43, Gananda 39
Williamson (3-5, 1-5) — Cadie Newby 24 points
Gananda (5-6, 4-2)
——
Lyons 65, Red Creek 51
RC (7-3, 4-3) — Isabella Wilbur 20 points, 10 rebounds ... Jenny Easling 11 points
Lyons (7-2, 5-1) — Outscored Red Creek 39-15 in second half … Latavia Blaisdell 23 points, 14 rebounds … Caiden Crego 16 points, 5 assists, 3 steals … Imani Harder 10 points (despite breaking her glasses) … Caitlin McDonald 8 points … Jenna Stone 7 points
——
North Rose-Wolcott 43, Sodus 26
NR-W (3-6, 2-5)
Sodus (0-9, 0-6)
——
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 38, Spencerport 36
Canandaigua (8-3, 2-2) — Mya Herman 17 points