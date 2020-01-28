NON-LEAGUE
Mercy 55, Geneva 34
Geneva (0-12) — Bri Carter 6 points, 4 assists, 2 steals ... Kylina Comerford 11 points, 9 rebounds ... Shamya Jordan 6 rebounds
——
Penn Yan 52, Rush Henrietta 28
PY (8-5) — Sierra Harrison 19 points ... Ashley Sisson 13 points, 8 rebounds ... Joddie Decker 8 points (6-6 FT) ... Jammie Decker 6 points, 10 rebounds
——
Romulus 53, Hammondsport 46
Romulus (8-4) — Kyaira Woody 32 points
——
Aquinas 44, Mynderse 39
Mynderse (7-7) — Missed game-tying shot with less than 10 seconds remaining ... Haley Mosch 14 points, 4 rebounds ... Megan Marley 8 points, 4 rebounds ... Mackenzie Higby 7 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists