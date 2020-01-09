FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 53, Geneva 37
Geneva (0-6, 0-4) — Doly DeJesus 17 points ... Chyna Ames 7 points ... Bri Carter 7 points
Midlakes (5-5, 2-2) — Cara Walker 22 points, 21 rebounds, 5 assists ... Kate Mahoney 10 points ... Callie Walker 10 points, 7 rebounds
——
Mynderse 40, Penn Yan 31
Penn Yan (4-4, 1-3) — Sierra Harrison 11 points ... Ashley Sisson 9 points, 8 rebounds ... Jammie Decker 13 rebounds ... Joddie Decker 5 assists, 8 rebounds, 2 steals
Mynderse (4-4, 3-2) — Mackenzie Higby 14 points, 4 steals, 3 assists ... Megan Marley 12 points, 8 rebounds ... Sydney Sandroni 6 points, 3 rebounds.
——
Waterloo 54, Wayne 32
Wayne (2-5, 2-2) — Adriana Behrendt 15 points, 6 rebounds … Sidnee Burlee 8 rebounds … Aaliyah Zenevolic 8 rebounds … Izzie Chelini 7 rebounds
Waterloo (11-0, 5-0) — Gia White-Principio 15 points ... McKenzie Barber 10 points
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Marcus Whitman 41, Dundee 32
Dundee (7-4, 3-2) — Makenzie Cratsley 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals ... Mackenzie Strait 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists ... Hallie Knapp 9 rebounds
MW (6-2, 4-0) — Katie Deatherage 13 points, 7 rebounds … Emily Paddock 9 points … Alyssa Chase 7 points, 7 rebounds … Maddie Ryan 7 points, 12 rebounds … Ari Beverly 9 rebounds, 8 assists
——
Red Jacket 49, South Seneca 36
RJ (6-3, 4-0) — Ashley Reed 13 points ... Sydney Close 12 points ... Olivia Hotchkiss 10 points
SS (2-6, 1-3) — Logan Shaulis 12 points, 5 rebounds … Hailey Bentley 6 points, 5 steals
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 60, Clyde-Savannah 56
Lyons (6-2, 4-1) — Imani Harder 23 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals ... Ciaiden Crego 20 points, 6 assists, 5 steals ... Latavia Blaisdell 12 points, 11 rebounds
C-S (5-4, 4-2) — Jaida Larsen 29 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots ... Tayler Sharp 13 points (1,003 for her career), 6 rebounds, 4 steals
——
Gananda 37, North Rose-Wolcott 32
Gananda (5-5, 4-1) — No statistics provided
NR-W (2-6, 1-5) — Lissah Waterman 10 points … Eva Norris 8 points
——
East Rochester 64, Red Creek 52
ER (9-1, 5-1) — Samantha Lewis 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals … Zoe Zutes 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists … Macenzie James 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals … Paulina Lexer 8 points, 7 rebounds
RC (7-2, 4-2) — Isabella Wilbur 33 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals
——
NON-LEAGUE
Harley Allendale/Columbia 54, Sodus 39
HAC (1-9) — Anna Thomas 17 points, 4 assists, 12 steals ... Chloe Fowler 14 points, 6 rebounds ... Eliza Nicosia 10 rebounds
Sodus (0-8) — Tiana White 21 points