FINGER LAKES EAST

Midlakes 53, Geneva 37

Geneva (0-6, 0-4) — Doly DeJesus 17 points ... Chyna Ames 7 points ... Bri Carter 7 points

Midlakes (5-5, 2-2) — Cara Walker 22 points, 21 rebounds, 5 assists ... Kate Mahoney 10 points ... Callie Walker 10 points, 7 rebounds

——

Mynderse 40, Penn Yan 31

Penn Yan (4-4, 1-3) — Sierra Harrison 11 points ... Ashley Sisson 9 points, 8 rebounds ... Jammie Decker 13 rebounds ... Joddie Decker 5 assists, 8 rebounds, 2 steals

Mynderse (4-4, 3-2) — Mackenzie Higby 14 points, 4 steals, 3 assists ... Megan Marley 12 points, 8 rebounds ... Sydney Sandroni 6 points, 3 rebounds.

——

Waterloo 54, Wayne 32

Wayne (2-5, 2-2) — Adriana Behrendt 15 points, 6 rebounds … Sidnee Burlee 8 rebounds … Aaliyah Zenevolic 8 rebounds … Izzie Chelini 7 rebounds

Waterloo (11-0, 5-0) — Gia White-Principio 15 points ... McKenzie Barber 10 points

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Marcus Whitman 41, Dundee 32

Dundee (7-4, 3-2) — Makenzie Cratsley 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals ... Mackenzie Strait 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists ... Hallie Knapp 9 rebounds

MW (6-2, 4-0) — Katie Deatherage 13 points, 7 rebounds … Emily Paddock 9 points … Alyssa Chase 7 points, 7 rebounds … Maddie Ryan 7 points, 12 rebounds … Ari Beverly 9 rebounds, 8 assists

——

Red Jacket 49, South Seneca 36

RJ (6-3, 4-0) — Ashley Reed 13 points ... Sydney Close 12 points ... Olivia Hotchkiss 10 points

SS (2-6, 1-3) — Logan Shaulis 12 points, 5 rebounds … Hailey Bentley 6 points, 5 steals

——

WAYNE COUNTY

Lyons 60, Clyde-Savannah 56

Lyons (6-2, 4-1) — Imani Harder 23 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals ... Ciaiden Crego 20 points, 6 assists, 5 steals ... Latavia Blaisdell 12 points, 11 rebounds

C-S (5-4, 4-2) — Jaida Larsen 29 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots ... Tayler Sharp 13 points (1,003 for her career), 6 rebounds, 4 steals

——

Gananda 37, North Rose-Wolcott 32

Gananda (5-5, 4-1) — No statistics provided

NR-W (2-6, 1-5) — Lissah Waterman 10 points … Eva Norris 8 points

——

East Rochester 64, Red Creek 52

ER (9-1, 5-1) — Samantha Lewis 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals … Zoe Zutes 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists … Macenzie James 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals … Paulina Lexer 8 points, 7 rebounds

RC (7-2, 4-2) — Isabella Wilbur 33 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals

——

NON-LEAGUE

Harley Allendale/Columbia 54, Sodus 39

HAC (1-9) — Anna Thomas 17 points, 4 assists, 12 steals ... Chloe Fowler 14 points, 6 rebounds ... Eliza Nicosia 10 rebounds

Sodus (0-8) — Tiana White 21 points

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...