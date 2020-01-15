FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 49, Newark 25
Waterloo (12-1, 6-1) — McKenzie Barber 10 points … Macy Carr 8 points
Newark (2-10, 1-6) — Izabella Santell 7 points, 15 rebounds
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee 47, Harley Allendale/Columbia 36
HAC (1-10, 0-6) — Chloe Fowler 8 points
Dundee (9-4, 4-2) — Hallie Knapp 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists ... Alexandria Wood 12 points ... Makenzie Cratsley 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists ... Mackenzie Strait 5 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists
——
Marcus Whitman 37, Red Jacket 27
RJ (6-5, 4-2) — Sydney Close 9 points … Lillian Penird 9 points
MW (8-2, 6-0) — Maddie Ryan 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 blocked shots … Ari Beverly 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals … Katie Deatherage 7 rebounds, 5 steals
——
Romulus 48, South Seneca 35
SS (2-8, 1-4) — Maddie Poth 7 points … Logan Shaulis 6 points, 10 rebounds … Hailey Bentley 6 points … Allison Kenyon 6 points
Romulus (6-3, 4-2)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 47, Gananda 30
Gananda (5-7, 4-3) — Courtney Crumb 12 points ... Yadleen Gill 9 points
C-S (6-4, 5-2) — Tayler Sharp 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots ... Jaida Larsen 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
——
Lyons 63, East Rochester 55
Lyons (8-2, 6-1) — Imani Harder 25 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds ... Caiden Crego 13 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals ... Jenna Stone 8 points, 7 rebounds … Jayla Bell 8 points, 3 assists, 2 steals
ER (9-2, 5-2) — Zoe Zutes 22 points ... Samantha Lewis 14 points ... Macenzie James 13 points
——
Williamson 56, Sodus 38
Sodus (0-10, 0-7) — Tiana White 21 points
Williamson (4-5, 2-5) — Cadie Newby 25 points, 4 rebounds … Reagan Mangos 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals … Sarah Lange 6 points, 10 rebounds
——
NON-LEAGUE
Webster Schroeder 57, Canandaigua 41
Canandaigua (8-4) — Mya Herman 9 points ... Maddie Ryan 9 points
——
North Rose-Wolcott 46, School of the Arts 27
NR-W (4-6) — Eva Norris 14 points … Lissah Waterman 9 points … Alivia Diefenbacher 8 points