WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 50, Williamson 41
ER (8-1, 4-1) — Samantha Lewis 21 points, 6 rebounds ... Zoe Zutes 10 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, 3 steals ... Paulina Lexer 8 points, 13 rebounds
Williamson (2-5, 0-5)
——
NON-LEAGUE
Red Jacket 56, Young Women's College Prep 10
RJ (5-3) — Sydney Close 15 points ... Lillian Penird 14 points ... Ashley Reed 12 points
——
South Seneca 20, Wheatland-Chili 0, forfeit
South Seneca (2-5)
——
Dundee 40, Sodus 14
Sodus (0-7)
Dundee (7-3) — Mackenzie Strait 17 points, 5 rebounds ... Trisha Edmister 6 points