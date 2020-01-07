WAYNE COUNTY

East Rochester 50, Williamson 41

ER (8-1, 4-1) — Samantha Lewis 21 points, 6 rebounds ... Zoe Zutes 10 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, 3 steals ... Paulina Lexer 8 points, 13 rebounds

Williamson (2-5, 0-5)

——

NON-LEAGUE

Red Jacket 56, Young Women's College Prep 10

RJ (5-3) — Sydney Close 15 points ... Lillian Penird 14 points ... Ashley Reed 12 points

——

South Seneca 20, Wheatland-Chili 0, forfeit

South Seneca (2-5)

——

Dundee 40, Sodus 14

Sodus (0-7)

Dundee (7-3) — Mackenzie Strait 17 points, 5 rebounds ... Trisha Edmister 6 points

