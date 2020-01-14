South Seneca at Mynderse girls basketball

Mynderse Academy’s Morgan Trout drives past South Seneca’s Lea Fletcher and Logan Shaulis (10).

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

NON-LEAGUE

Dundee 45, Campbell-Savona 16

Dundee (8-4) — Makenzie Cratsley 14 points, 12 rebounds … Ally Wood 11 points, 6 rebounds … Savannah Eaves 8 points, 4 steals … Mackenzie Strait 6 points, 5 steals … Hallie Knapp 10 rebounds

——

Mynderse 42, South Seneca 35

SS (2-7) — Hailey Bentley 11 points (three 3-pointers) … Alissa Fletcher 9 points (three 3-pointers)

Mynderse (5-5) — Outscored South Seneca 14-9 in fourth quarter … Megan Marley 11 points, 5 rebounds … Bridget Miller 9 points, 10 rebounds … Sydney Haust 9 points

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...