GENEVA — The regular season is closed and the battle for sectional hardware begins next week.
Girls basketball sectional brackets were released Thursdays with three local teams having earned No. 1 seeds in their respective classes — Waterloo in B1, Penn Yan in B2 and Lyons in C2. First-round matchups have been set with a few teams receiving first-round byes.
Here are the class-by-class breakdowns and where local teams fit in:
Class A
Wayne is seeded 15th and will have a tough test traveling to No. 2 Pittsford-Mendon for a Feb. 26, 7 p.m. game. Wayne finished with a 4-16 record and Mendon went 17-3.
Class B1
After successful regular seasons, both top-seeded Waterloo and No. 4 Pal-Mac received first-round byes in this class. The Indians finished 18-2 and the Red Raiders went 16-4 after falling to Penn Yan in the regular-season finale.
Waterloo will play the winner of the game between No. 8 Hornell and No. 9 Greece Odyssey. That second-round contest will be played at Waterloo on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Pal-Mac will await the winner of No. 5 Batavia vs. No. 12 Young Women’s College Prep contest. Pal-Mac will host the second-round matchup on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
As for other first-round games, No. 10 Newark will play at seventh-seeded Greece Olympia on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. The Reds concluded regular season play with a 3-17 record while Olympia was 11-9.
No. 6 Midlakes will host No. 11 Geneva in an all-local showdown on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. The Screaming Eagles were 13-7 and Geneva struggled with a 1-19 record.
The winner of Newark/Greece Olympia will play No. 2 Dansville on Feb. 28 while the Midlakes/Geneva winner travels to No. 3 Livonia on Feb. 28 as well.
Class B2
No. 1 Penn Yan and No. 4 Mynderse both received first-round byes.
The Mustangs were 14-6 overall and await the winner of No. 8 North Rose-Wolcott vs. No. 9 Rochester Prep. That second-round game will be Feb. 28 at Penn Yan.
Mynderse will meet No. 5 Haverling in the second round on Feb. 28 at Mynderse Academy. It will be a closely contested game as both the Blue Devils and the Rams fashioned 9-11 overall records.
Class C1
There are no first-round byes in Class C1 or C2. All 16 teams play in the first round and all will take place on Feb. 26.
No. 5 Marcus Whitman will host No. 12 Bloomfield at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats were 14-6 while Bloomfield went 5-15. Whitman also will be hosting other first-round matchups throughout the evening.
No. 7 East Rochester and No. 10 Addison will play on a neutral court at Marcus Whitman at 6 p.m. East Rochester finished 11-9 and Addison went 7-12.
Fourth-seeded Red Jacket will host No. 13 Rochester Academy Charter at 7 p.m. The Indians finished with a solid 15-5 mark, and RAC Racers went 3-12.
Class C2
As mentioned, no schools receive a first-round bye in Class C2 and all 16 will be in action on Feb. 26.
Top-seeded Lyons will face off against No. 16 Cal-Mum at Atwood Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Lyons finished with a 17-3 record and Cal-Mum went 4-16.
No. 13 South Seneca will travel to No. 4 Wheatland-Chili for a 7 p.m. tip-off. South Seneca finished with a 7-13 record while W-C was 15-5.
No. 7 Dundee plays 10th-seeded Bolivar-Richburg at Haverling for a neutral game that is expected to begin at 6 p.m. It looks to be an even matchup as Dundee finished with a 12-8 record and B-R went 11-9.
No. 5 Clyde-Savannah faces off against No. 12 Lyndonville at 6 p.m. but the site is yet to be determined. The Golden Eagles went 13-7 in the regular season and Lyndonville was 8-12.
No. 15 Harley-Allendale/Columbia will have a tough test against No. 2 Keshequa at the Indians’ home base at 6 p.m. HAC went 4-16 while Keshequa went 17-3.
Class D2
The only area school competing for a Class D2 title is No. 3 Romulus. Thanks to a solid 13-6 record, the Warriors received a first-round bye and home court advantage in the second round. They await the winner of No. 6 Andover vs. No. 11 Mount Morris.