OVID — A battle of unbeatens was perfectly apropos for the first day of “March Madness” in the Finger Lakes.
Inside John “Jack” Guinan Gymnasium, a strong first half from South Seneca lifted the Falcons over the Dundee/Bradford Scotsmen, 53-42.
“It was a physical game,” said South Seneca coach Charity Couch after her team improved to 9-0 overall, 8-0 in the Finger Lakes West. “Both teams gave it all they have, and I was lucky enough to come out with the ‘W.’ My girls worked hard, they fought hard. All those things that we’ve been working on, this game brought it all out. They executed all those things really, really well. I’m obviously very happy.”
Dundee/Bradford started quickly when eighth-grader Kendall Parker scored a layup off the opening tip.
“We knew pretty much our league title chances were on the line tonight,” said Dundee/Bradford coach Michael Strait whose team is 6-1 league and overall. “We had to be focused. We were supposed to play (South Seneca) the first week of the season. We thought we were certainly lucky because I don’t think we were ready for them at that time. We knew we had to come focused, ready. They’re physical, quick, they can shoot. It just wasn’t quite there in the first half, we got down by twenty early and it was tough.”
Following Parker’s opening bucket, South Seneca responded with a 10-0 run to get a comfortable lead, which the Falcons would maintain for the remainder of the game.
Senior Logan Shaulis scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter and was a big reason South Seneca led 20-12 at the close of the period.
The Falcons put up another 20 points in the second quarter to take a 40-26 halftime lead.
The Fletcher triplets, meanwhile, combined to score 33 of the Falcons’ 53 points in the game. Alissa and Emma Fletcher accounted for all six 3-pointers in the entire game from both sides.
Alissa ended her night with a game-high 16 points while Emma, the Falcons’ leading scorer on the season, finished with 15 points. Lea added to the sisters’ collection in the first quarter with a pair of free throws.
Dundee/Bradford leading scorer, senior Jillian Underhill, finished with eight points.
The second half saw only 29 points total from both sides as South Seneca contained its lead by hunkering down on the defensive end.
A big part of Dundee/Bradford’s success in the second half came from securing defensive rebounds. Second-chance points killed the Scots in the first half and were a large factor in the Falcons’ halftime cushion.
Hauling in defensive rebounds in the second half allowed Dundee/Bradford to hang around, but the Scots could not climb out of the early hole they found themselves in.
“We take it game by game,” Couch said when asked if her players ever talk about being undefeated. “The minute you start talking about being undefeated is the minute you’re not undefeated. We go into every game as if it’s a brand new day and we don’t know what they’re going to come at us with. We’re ready to move onto sectionals but we have some tough games coming up to finish out our league. Everything can change depending on how those two games shape out.”
Dundee/Bradford held the Falcons to just one field goal in the final quarter of to build a little momentum for their next game.
“As a whole, we’re very skilled,” Strait said about his team as it prepares for the postseason, which starts next week. “We have a lot of experience talent with seniors that have played on varsity for four years. I think games like this we haven’t had much this year so this is really a learning experience. Especially, for our younger girls who haven’t been in this situation. We held it together pretty well in the second half, I think that’s a good sign going forward.”