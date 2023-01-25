OVID — South Seneca head coach Charity Couch ran down the court with 20 seconds left in the game to try and prevent another Falcons basket in the name of sportsmanship. The team’s hard work in the second half prevented any need for last-minute heroics. When the buzzer sounded, the Falcons ended a four-game skid with an emphatic win, 52-31 over Trumansburg.
“I think they kept their heads in it and stayed with it,” Couch said. “What helped us was getting into our (full-court) press. Once we’re able to start pressing, that is usually our money-maker and that’s what helped us swing it right back in our direction.”
Things certainly didn’t start well for the Falcons in the non-league, cross-section contest. The Blue Warriors’ energized start led to an 8-0 lead that was paralleled by sluggish offense on South Seneca’s part. But, in the span of under a minute, the Falcons’ full-court press stirred to life and led by steals and fastbreak buckets by senior co-captain Ciera Babcock, the Falcons (7-7) erased the deficit promptly and led 11-10 after the first quarter.
“Ciera is an amazing leader on the court,” Couch said. “She sees the ball well and has the energy to get in there and get the steals and now, she has the calmness on the fastbreaks and I think that was actually the biggest part of us getting back into this game. She’s an amazing leader on and off the court and I’m so proud of who she is.”
Babcock ended the game second on her team with 12 points.
Trumansburg took back the lead to begin the second and forced a timeout by Couch after a steal and bucket that put the Falcons behind, 16-11. A big 3-pointer from Haley Parry quickly brought South Seneca back into the game and on a run of their own. Sophomore Chloe Scott rebounded well and brought the ball up the floor to set up the offense. On defense, the Falcons’ full-court press showed signs of wearing down the Blue Warriors.
“Chloe does a great job and absolutely knows where she needs to be,” Couch said of her sophomore center. “I love having Chloe on the team, the team loves having her on the team, so we’ll keep her.”
The Falcons led 29-23 at the half following an 11-5 run in the final three-and-a-half minutes. Pleased with the lead, Couch knew exactly what needed to be addressed at the half.
“We talked about (this) a lot at halftime: We can not lose this momentum and we can not go out there and start the third quarter that same way we started the first quarter,” Couch said. “So we just really focused on that: getting shots early, being ready mentally and extending the lead.”
Led by the calmness on the floor of captains Babcock and Alysa Elder — who led the team in scoring with 14 — the Falcons flew out of the locker room and ripped the game away from Trumansburg in the first three minutes. Elder drained nine points in the third and led South Seneca to a 41-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
Though Trumansburg picked up its effort early on, the Falcons seemed to take on the challenge and grind away to extend the lead. The full-court press defense and boxing out made the difference and prevented even a glimmer of a comeback from the Blue Warriors.
“I saw them not making the same mistakes they made in the first quarter, knowing where the ball was going, and also just settling in on defense,” Couch said.