OVID — South Seneca first-year varsity head coach Charity Couch had her team riding an undefeated season into Saturday’s Class D1 sectionals finals, with 12 of their 13 win coming by double-digits.
The former South Seneca player now head coach in Couch knew that they were one game away from a perfect season, but also that it was going to be a tough challenge against Batavia-Notre Dame in the finals.
In a game that saw multiple lead changes, South Seneca(13-1) ultimately couldn’t thrive down the stretch as Batavia-Notre Dame won 55-48.
“My girls are amazing, this season was amazing,” Couch stated after the game. “We had some mistakes that hurt us in the end but this game was a great game and I’m so proud of them, that’s what it is. I just encourage them to hold their heads high because they are just a great group of girls that play some really great basketball.”
The Fighting Irish of Batavia-Notre Dame got off to a fast start with a 4-0 lead.
South Seneca answered with a 5-0 run of their own by the Fletcher senior triplets.
Alissa Fletcher drained a right corner 3-pointer to give her Falcons their first points of the game. Then, Emma Fletcher stole the ball on the next Fighting Irish possession and found her sister Lea Fletcher for a basket down low to put South Seneca up 5-4.
Alissa notched a team-high 12 points while Lea finished with 11 points and Emma had a disappointing final game to her high school career by finishing with five points.
Batavia-Notre Dame regained the lead 14-12 after the end of the first quarter, one of very few quarters the Falcons had lost all season.
The second quarter was the best period of the night for South Seneca.
About 4:40 remained in the second quarter in a 17-17 game when great ball movement led to an open top-of-the-key 3-pointer by Alissa Fletcher to put her Falcons back on top, 20-17.
South Seneca hung onto that lead heading into the halftime break up 26-24.
One Falcon player that was all over the court was South Seneca senior Logan Shaulis, who finished with 11 points.
Whether it was an offensive rebound, a nice pass or a must needed bucket, Shaulis kept her Falcons in the sectional finals.
About 2:30 remained in the third quarter in a 33-33 game when Shaulis stole the ball from the Fighting Irish for a coast-to-coast lay-up down the other end to erupt the Falcons faithful.
After the blowing the lead again a minute later, South Seneca missed a shot that seemed to be headed out of bounds. Shaulis managed to save the ball and dish it to Emma Fletcher for a 2-point jumper to put the Falcons back up 37-36.
Batavia-Notre Dame secured the lead back once again 39-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
South Seneca never found the lead again but that didn’t stop them from tying the Fighting Irish a couple of times in the quarter to keep hopes alive.
A minute into the fourth quarter, Shaulis found senior teammate Allison Kenyon in the middle of the paint to knot the game up at 41-all.
Kenyon contributed to 11 points in the game as well as she is one of the seven seniors South Seneca will lose next season.
“I’m going to miss them tremendously,” Couch added on her seniors. “They just bring a leadership to this team like no other. I’m excited to where their future is going to go but I’m so sad that I only got one year with them.”
After blowing the lead once again, Emma Fletcher had a nice pull-up jumpshot with three minutes to go to tie the game up at 46.
Batavia-Notre Dame sophomore Ameila McCulley was too much for the Falcons to handle down the stretch as she finished with a game-high 34 points and nailed a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
It’s a disappointing end for Couch’s first season as the head varsity coach but the future remains bright in Ovid for years to come.