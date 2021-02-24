OVID — It seems impossible for any team to take down the South Seneca Falcons girls basketball team through their first five games.
Prior to Tuesday night’s matchup against co-defending Finger Lakes West champion Red Jacket, the Falcons had not given up 20 points in any game this season.
Red Jacket(2-4, 2-4) entered John “Jack” Guinan Gymnasium knowing that it was going to be challenge to head back to Shortsville with a win.
South Seneca’s(6-0, 6-0) biggest test yet was answered with a 55-35 win over Red Jacket in what will be the two teams’ only meeting this season.
“I think we’re feeling pretty good as far as how we’re playing together as a team,” South Seneca head coach Charity Couch stated after the win. “We’re always looking to improve on the things we’re not quite getting every single game. This was one of those games where that’s what we have to do and every game we just have to keep doing that.”
It was a rapid start on both ends of the floor for South Seneca. The Falcons stormed out to a 10-0 lead before Red Jacket’s first basket of the game, which came from junior Ella Pysnack.
Alissa Fletcher led the way alongside her sisters, Emma and Lea, and outscored Red Jacket in the first quarter of play as Alissa Fletcher led the way with nine first quarter points. Emma dropped seven points and Lea had a pair of 3’s for six points.
The Falcons took an impressive 26-5 lead heading into the second quarter.
It was a wire-to-wire win for South Seneca but their lead did not expand after the dominant first quarter.
The Indians fought back hard in the second but South Seneca kept that 21-point lead heading into halftime, 35-14.
About 4:27 remained in the third quarter when Red Jacket senior captain Olivia Hotchkiss scored a layup and gave her team 20 points, the most any team has scored on the Falcons this season.
Red Jacket outscored South Seneca in the third quarter to cut the Falcons lead to 42-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Red Jacket junior Natalie Lecceardone connected on three 3-pointers in the second half to lead her team with 11 points for the game.
“I think South Seneca pulled back a little bit, they took off some of the pressure on us and let us play a little bit which was very nice from coach Couch,” Red Jacket head coach George Hotchkiss stated about his team continuing to fight. “We did settle down a little bit, they took care of the ball better and played well. Everything South Seneca put up went in; they were hot tonight.”
Eight Falcons registered points in a team effort that fended off any inkling of a comeback from Red Jacket.
“It’s really great to be with those girls at the start of their career and now they’re ending their high school career with me,” the former modified and junior varsity head coach Couch said. “I really just like this team, I have a great group of girls that are really fun to work with.”
South Seneca now looks improve to 7-0 on the season when they travel to take on the other co-defending league champion Marcus Whitman on Thursday with tip expected at 6 p.m.
“We came into the season hoping to have fun,” Hotchkiss said on his team going forward. “We didn’t get into the gym until six days before the season started. We had no open gym’s, we had no practices, we had nothing. We were looking to have fun, stay healthy and get some games in this year.”
Red Jacket looks to end their 3-game skid on Thursday when they host Naples at 6 p.m.