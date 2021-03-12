WATERLOO — The Waterloo girls basketball team continued its season-long domination against fourth-seeded Wellsville Thursday night.
The top-seeded Indians surpassed their points-per-game average by the end of the third quarter — and held the fourth-seeded Lions scoreless during that 8-minute stretch — to advance to the Section V Class B2 finals, 71-15.
“I thought we followed the game plan (and) what we want to do,” Waterloo coach Michael Bree said. “I thought tonight we just were able to attack the paint and get shots. Our girls played really well tonight.”
The unbeaten Tribe (13-0) will host second-seeded Dansville (12-0) in Saturday’s championship game.
Waterloo started fast and never looked back. Macy Carr scored all of her game-high 14 points in the first half. Morgan Caraballo followed with 13, and McKenzie Barber finished with 10.
Overall, 10 Waterloo players broke into the scoring column.
“That’s been the emphasis with this group the whole time we’ve had them,” Bree said. “We don’t necessarily have superstars, we have a team that, any given night, we can have a different leading scorer. We’ve had different girls step up all year, and that’s our approach: We don’t want to necessarily look for one girl every single time. We want the ball to move from side to side and really attack that way.”
Waterloo did just that.
Right from the jump, Waterloo set up shop in the Wellsville half and made pass after pass, finding the open player seemingly every single time. If the likes of Caraballo, Carr, or Natalie DiSanto couldn’t find the bottom of the net, Gia White-Principio, Jazzmyn Lewis, or Barber would snag the rebound and reset the clock.
Then, like clockwork, Wellsville would begin to the bring the ball back up court and be smothered by Waterloo’s full-court, man-to-man press. More often than not, Lewis or Allie Smith poked the ball free at, before or just beyond the half-court line, get the steal, and rush down the court that led to a foul committed by the Lions (9-3).
It was a perfect formula for success: A defensive rebound by Waterloo led to methodical passing, eventually, a bucket, while a steal led to a fast break and Waterloo shooting two points from the stripe.
In the first half, Waterloo’s quick hands earned them 16 steals that fed into 14 points from the stripe. When Waterloo took their time using pristine passing and well-orchestrated offensive sets, they were even more successful, hitting six 3-pointers in the first half.
As impressive as the offense ran, the defense smothered every shooter, clogged lanes and blocked more shots than Wellsville made.
“I think since that first Midlakes game we’ve been locked in,” Bree said. “We don’t come into a game thinking we’re going to win a game by a certain amount, but I think if we play the way we’re capable of and play the way we want to, a lot of times that leads to that. It’s been nice too because I’ve been able to work with other girls, some of our (junior varsity) kids, and we want everyone to do well.”
Up 64-9 after three quarters, many of the Waterloo starters began to take their foot off the gas, and some of Waterloo’s up-and-coming players came in for some solid minutes.
The 56-point win isn’t even Waterloo’s largest margin of victory on the season; it’s tied for third.
“I think right now we’re playing pretty well,” Bree said. “I think Saturday’s going to be a different tone for us. We’re really going to have to pay attention to what we’re doing and just stay the course. (The team) understands that watching film is important and game plans are important, and we’ll put one together (Friday) for Saturday and see what happens.”