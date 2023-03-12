BUFFALO — All season long, the Waterloo girls basketball team has been one of the sharpest-shooting teams in the state. In Saturday’s Far West Regional against Depew, the Tigers put on a show. But this time, it was from the interior.
Led by Jazzmyn Lewis’ 27 points, Waterloo is headed back to the state final four after a 73-62 win and 51 points scored in the second half.
“We followed a game plan and we really wanted to make it difficult for (Kaylee Krysztof),” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said. “For us to score 51 points in the second half: that’s how it’s supposed to be, and it wasn’t even shooting the 3-ball tonight. It was getting to the rim.”
Right from the first possession, the Tigers’ aggressive play caught Depew (23-3) off guard. Lewis began the game with a steal that led to a kick-out pass and a corner-3 by Addison Bree. It appeared like Waterloo (24-1) was going to stick to its guns and shoot from the outside.
As the two teams settled in, the Tigers ended the first quarter with six steals and all seemed to be normal. But from the sidelines, Bree kept yelling, “attack!” To his players. Ball handlers such as Lewis, Morgan Caraballo and Natalie DiSanto began driving to the hoop and chipping away at Depew’s interior.
“I just used my quickness. Not a lot of people are as quick as me,” Lewis said with a smile. “So I used that as an advantage.”
Waterloo’s defense was in top shape, but it hadn’t yet translated into a big scoring run. At the end of one quarter, Depew held an 11-10 lead.
In the second quarter, Depew’s offense found its rhythm and began to find gaps in the Tigers’ defense. A few backdoor passes and a 30-foot 3-pointer from Binghamton commit and Depew’s all-time leading scorer, Kaylee Krysztof, gave way to a 10-2 run by the Wildcats.
Down 24-14, DiSanto answered Krysztof’s three with a three of her own and that allowed Waterloo to begin to have more success in the interior. An 8-2 run by Waterloo ended the half and the Tigers were down 26-22.
“Even when things weren’t going our way, I thought we made it tough on (Krysztof) and that was the focus,” Bree said. “For us to be down 26-22 and we just really weren’t attacking and doing what we wanted to, I was OK with that because I thought we were going to be down even more.”
Waterloo continued using that exact formula to begin the third quarter. A 9-2 run by the Tigers included steals, interior buckets and a 3-pointer by DiSanto that turned the tide and gave Waterloo a 31-28 lead. The Tigers continued to drive the hoop relentlessly and seemed to have more and more success each possession.
“I think that we’ve always been able to attack the rim,” Bree said. “But we’ve attacking to shoot from (3-point range) a lot. A lot of teams in the Finger Lakes only play us zone. So attacking is different. We can attack against anybody, and tonight we attacked because they went man-to-man.”
The biggest factor all game long for Waterloo was going to be containing Krysztof and Mia Vannelli. DiSanto had one of her finest defensive games of her career covering Krysztof. From the moment Krysztof picked up the ball, DiSanto and a rotation of either Maci Mueller, Caraballo or Addison Bree double-teamed Depew’s star and in the third quarter it was beginning to exhaust Krysztof.
A steal and fastbreak bucket by Mueller off a double team with DiSanto widened Waterloo’s lead to 37-32 and another steal and fasbtreak by Caraballo made it 39-32. Since Waterloo’s interior penetration was in full rhythm, shooters were free beyond the arc. A kick-out pass from Lewis gave a wide-open DiSanto a chance to drain another 3-pointer from the corner and after the two teams exchanged buckets once more, the Tigers had a 44-37 lead heading into the fourth and all the momentum. DiSanto ended with 13 points.
“I thought everything (Krysztof) made was difficult,” Bree said. “They have another great scorer in the Vannelli girl, but we thought we could handle that. We just didn’t want to have both of them to get going. To take Krysztof away and tire her out was, I thought, the key to the game.”
The fourth quarter was a scoring fiesta for both teams. Waterloo led by as much as nine points after back-to-back buckets from senior center Davonti’a Loucks. Although Depew still managed to get points and keep the game within 10, Waterloo’s offensive scheme was in full control, and with 1:33 to go, the Wildcats began fouling. The Tigers were clutch from the line and although an impressive 3-pointer from Vanelli made it 71-62, eight of Caraballo’s 17 points came in the fourth quarter and six of them were from the stripe.
Waterloo closed out its second-straight Far West Regional title and is headed back to Hudson Valley Community College for the state semifinal on Friday at 10 a.m.
“We’ve been talking about this since last year,” Caraballo said. “We just want to get back.”