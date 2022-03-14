HENRIETTA — Waterloo girls basketball head coach Michael Bree has seen tons of different players step up for his undefeated team during the 2021-2022 season on the way to the NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinal matchup against Lewiston-Porter from Section VI.
On Saturday evening, it was his own daughter stepping up for the Indians.
Eighth grade guard Addison Bree recorded a team-high 20 points in Waterloo’s 70-45 victory over the Lancers in the Far West Regional.
“I’m so happy for these kids, they’ve worked so hard,” Michael Bree said after the win. “We always thought this was a possibility this season but everything has to go right. We stayed healthy for the most part. We’ve had some big battles along the way. It’s just an amazing feeling right now, I’m so happy for this group. We keep saying one game at a time and now we’ve gotten to where we want to go. Hopefully we have a couple more and see what happens.”
Addison Bree connected on six 3-pointers on the floor.
“As a coach, I know she is capable of that,” Bree said on his daughter. “She’s done it throughout the year in spots. She’s had to make a change this year in terms of the ways she’s played in the past because she’s just coming up and being a part of this where a lot of times she’s had the ball a lot. As a dad, you can’t describe the feeling, it was a great family moment for us.”
Waterloo (25-0) led for majority of the night, but the Lancers only trailed 15-11 towards the end of the first quarter.
That’s when Bree knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to give her team some breathing room.
The eighth grader drained a 3-pointer from both corners and on the third possession, she netted in another one from the top of the key to give her Indians a 24-11 lead after the first period.
Lewiston-Porter (21-4) was able to cut the deficit to seven points at the halftime break after outscoring the Indians 16-10 in the second quarter.
Michael Bree’s team came out firing in the second half and after junior forward Jazzmyn Lewis gave Waterloo a 40-29 lead on a floater in the middle of the paint, the Indians lead by double figures the rest of the way.
“That was probably the first team I’ve seen attack us in the full-court the way they did,” Michael Bree said on the Lancers. “We decided to pull it back into the half-court, we’re a pretty good defensive team in the full and the half. I thought in the half we slowed them down and still kept our pace offensively. Tonight was the first time in a long time where we hit a ton of shots and if we hit shots, I think we’re a really tough team to beat.”
Waterloo doubled-up the Lancers 36-18 in the second half to cruise to the big win.
Lewis, senior Macy Carr and junior Natalie DiSanto all contributed for 8 points in the win.
Junior guard Morgan Caraballo also added 10 points while senior Giavana White-Principio scored 16 points on eight field goals as Waterloo advances to this Saturday’s State Final Four.
“It’s an absolute grind when you get to this point, Michael Bree said. “It goes so fast and you’re constantly talking to people and trying to work practices in. I’ve been (to the state final four) a couple of times. I just want to enjoy it and have the kids enjoy it. I want this week to be fun and loose. Get on the bus, get up there Friday evening, relax in the hotel, let the kids have fun and soak it all in.”
Waterloo will now play Putnam Valley at Hudson Valley Community College March 19 at 12:30 p.m in the final four.