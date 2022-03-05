HENRIETTA — Winning back-to-back sectional championships is a tough task. The Waterloo High School girls basketball team was not only looking to accomplish that feat Friday night, the team also was looking to avoid its first loss during that span.
Top-seeded Waterloo, which defeated the No. 2 seed Hornell Red Raiders by over 20 points in the final week of the regular season, was able to beat them once again on Friday in dominating fashion, 59-38 in the Section V Class B1 championship game.
“These girls put so much hard work into what we’ve accomplished,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said on the back-to-back achievement. “We’ve had them for it seems like forever. The amount of work that they’ve put in, night in, night out, to go through some of the challenges this year, coming off a season like last year where I thought we were really dominate.
“This year we were presented some challenges. Everybody was gunning for us. It’s a great accomplishment.”
Senior Giavanna White-Principio was named tournament MVP. White-Principio and her lone fellow senior teammate, Macy Carr, led their team in scoring on the night with 12 points.
Junior teammates Jazzmyn Lewis and Morgan Caraballo were named to the all-tournament team. Caraballo scored 11 points in the win while Lewis added 10 points.
Waterloo (23-0), winners of 37 consecutive games, went to White-Principio right away as she received an early pass inside to finish a layup. The lead grew to 12-4.
Hornell (16-6) went on a 9-0 run of its own to claim a 13-12 lead with the final seconds ticking down in the opening quarter. Caraballo was able to draw a foul with 4.5 seconds remaining and help Waterloo reclaim a 14-13 lead at the end of the first with a pair of free throws.
The second quarter is when the champions took charge.
After scoring the first 8 points of the quarter, Lewis added another two points after she was able to steal the Red Raiders pass right away before them reaching half court, and she then finished it off with a fast-break layup.
Caraballo added another bucket on the next Waterloo possession to double up Hornell at 26-13 with 5:39 to go before halftime.
Waterloo did not allow a single point in the second quarter and stormed to a 37-13 lead at the halftime break.
“We got up 12-4 in the first quarter and I thought we made some silly mistakes defensively to let them get back into it. We weren’t aggressive offensively,” Bree said. “In the second quarter, I thought they loosen up and we played typically the way we do.”
Waterloo continued its defensive pressure in the start of the second half while continuing to steal the ball from the Red Raiders. Hornell eventually did score again with 4:15 left in the third, but at that point, Waterloo was up by 29 points.
Waterloo will now face Finger Lakes East rival Midlakes in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament Class B play-in game Tuesday night.
“Class B, you go three times against Pal-Mac, two times against Hornell, and now you have to turn around to three times against Midlakes,” Bree said. “Midlakes is a great team. They’re well-coached. They’ll throw some new wrinkles at us, we’ll throw some new wrinkles at them. It’s going to be a war Tuesday night.”