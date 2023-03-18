TROY — On this occasion, history did not repeat itself.
What it means is that, for the first time, Waterloo is a state champion in girls basketball.
Coming into Saturday afternoon’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B championship game, Waterloo had reached the state finals on four previous occasions, including last year. Four times, they wound up in second place.
It seems fitting, then, that the Tigers reached the pinnacle of public-school basketball in New York using the same formula it had employed throughout the postseason: by overcoming a second-half deficit.
Waterloo erased a double-digit deficit to start the fourth quarter and roared past Section I-champion Putnam Valley 58-48 at Hudson Valley Community College.
“It’s impossible to describe,” Waterloo senior guard Morgan Caraballo said about winning the school’s first state championship in the sport.
“On one hand, it’s our last game,” classmate Jazzmyn Lewis added. “On the other hand, we just won. You can’t process both emotions at the same time.”
“When we started this season, I didn’t know if we had enough size,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said. “I thought we would be good, but somewhere along the line our 3-point shooting just took over.”
The state’s biggest schools — in classes AA, A and B — will play one more weekend, including the Tigers. They will face New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League champion at 3 p.m. Saturday at an Albany-area high school to be determined. The winner of that matchup advances to face Catholic High School Athletic Association Preston in the Class B final at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Waterloo (26-1) trailed Putnam Valley 39-29 heading into the final quarter Saturday. At that point, Tigers senior guard Natalie DiSanto had yet to score.
DiSanto’s senior teammates, Caraballo and Lewis, combined on an 8-0 run to start the fourth. Then, DiSanto stepped up when it mattered most.
Only 5:23 remained when Caraballo knocked down a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to trail 39-37 and force a Putnam Valley timeout.
When the two sides reentered the court, fellow Waterloo senior Logan Amidon invited an electric Tigers crowd to get even louder, waving her arms up and down.
The Tigers continued to prevent Putnam Valley from scoring. DiSanto knocked down a clutch 3-pointer from the left wing, in front of her own bench, to give Waterloo the lead for the first time since the second quarter.
“Once we got the lead, we said we’re not done yet and we just kept going,” DiSanto said. “Once one person (gets going offensively), everybody else starts doing it. We build off of each other. Once somebody hits a shot, it gives everybody else more confidence.”
“We just kept waiting for that little spurt,” Bree said.
The two sides went back and forth for the next three minutes. It was tied 42-42 when DiSanto drained another 3 from the same spot. Freshman guard Addison Bree followed DiSanto on the next Tigers possession with a 3 of her own, and all of a sudden Waterloo was in control.
“It took a lot of work,” Lewis said. “We didn’t give up and we kept going. It was a battle to the very end.”
Lewis recorded 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Caraballo finished with 17 points. Bree chipped in with 14 points.
“We came here to win — we didn’t come here to lose — so we put a lot of heart into it. We put a lot of heart into this moment,” DiSanto said.
This is a Tigers group that went through a lot of different emotions since their loss to Schalmont in the state championship game one year ago. They started their 2022-23 season wondering how they would replace Giavanna White-Principio and Macy Carr.
They answered that with senior Davonti’a Loucks and Logan Amidon stepping up and helping to fill the void that White-Principio left in the middle. In addition, Bree and classmate Maci Mueller took big steps in their careers after getting so much experience the past two years.
“I think that was the best thing to happen to us,” Caraballo said about losing to Finger Lakes East rival Palmyra-Macedon back on Jan. 27. “Last year, we were a little overconfident because we hadn’t lost and we had a solid team. Losing this year helped us realize that teams can beat us.”
Whether it was trailing against Pal-Mac or Hornell during this year’s postseason, there was no quit in this Tigers team. Caraballo, Lewis and DiSanto advanced their games to the next level and made sure that their season wasn’t going to end like it did a year ago.
“Now it’s your turn to get to where this group was,” Bree said about his words to the younger players. “We play a lot of basketball. I think it’s great for experience. Let’s see how hard they want to work to get back here. I know they’re going to put the work in, and we’re going to be a good group moving forward as well.”