WATERLOO — There was no team Waterloo wanted to see more in the season opener than Palmyra-Macedon after being beaten by the Red Raiders for the third time in the 2019-20 Class B1 Semifinals.
A year later, Waterloo finally got it's revenge over Pal-Mac 48-28 on Tuesday night to tip-off the shortened 2021 season.
"It's fantastic," Waterloo head coach Michael Bree stated about finally starting the 2021 season. "It's been a long time off, we didn't know if it was going to come. We kept telling the girls, you're going to get your shot this year, just be patient. I think when the news broke, they were excited just to be out there as I think every team was."
Revenge on the mind of Waterloo was apparent right from the jump. Pal-Mac won the opening tip and the ball was immediately stolen by Waterloo sophomore Jazzmyn Lewis, who finished the hustle play with a lay-up for the games first score.
Lewis finished with a game-high 14 points.
Waterloo kept the pressure at maximum and because of multiple steals, Pal-Mac did not get their first shot attempt until the six-minute mark of the first quarter. Pal-Mac senior Sophie Lyko sunk that first shot attempt for Pal-Mac with a nice move to the rim for the lay-in.
"It feels good," Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris stated about seeing his team playing. "You can see with the time off that we're a little rusty even though we did a little bit over the late fall/early winter. When we came into January we thought we were going to be shutdown so the kids were preparing for other sports. We got some work to do but other than that, it's good to be back."
Pal-Mac enters the year after losing senior captains Andra Savage and Katie Smyth
Under four minutes remained in the opening quarter when Waterloo sophomore Morgan Caraballo drained a right-wing 3-pointer, giving Waterloo their first double-digit lead of the game. Caraballo ended with 12 points.
Pal-Mac junior Tatum Smyth answered on the next possession with a 3-pointer of her own from the top of the arc to cut the lead back to single digits. Smyth ended with a team-high 7 points.
The first quarter ended with a 15-7 Waterloo lead.
"Up and down," Bree said of his team's performance. "I think that's what all coaches are expecting right now. I thought we came out really well. I thought our defense was strong all night and getting after them in terms of pressure, but offensively we need to get better and I think they know that. That's going to be the goal for tomorrow and moving forward."
It was a sluggish start to the second quarter as neither side got a bucket until 5:20 remained. Caraballo ended the drought by driving to the right side of the basket for the layup.
A little under four minutes remained when Pal-Mac got their first points of the second eight minutes thanks to an and-1 from Taryn Goodness, who good not convert the 3-point play at the line.
Waterloo regained a double-digit lead and led 27-15 at the half.
The second half started like the first did: with a Lewis bucket, and she kept scoring.
Lewis started off with a left-wing 3-pointer and then scored the following 5 points. The sophomore guard accounted for 10 of Waterloo's 11 third-quarter points.
Pal-Mac didn't see it's first basket of the second half until the 2:30 mark when Red Raider senior Kendyl Evankovich hit a deep two from the left corner with her foot on the 3-point line to cut the Indians lead to 38-17.
After the Red Raiders notched a point at the foul line, Waterloo held a 20-point lead heading into the fourth.
"Play as hard as we can, try to improve with every game and hopefully we'll be peaking right around the first or second week of March," Harris added on his team going forward.
Waterloo closed out the final eight minutes and finally got their revenge over Pal-Mac from last season.
"It was different," Bree added on playing in front of zero spectators. "That's going to be the biggest adjustment that all these kids have to make."