WATERLOO — The marquee matchup on a busy Wednesday night of Finger Lakes East girls basketball league action pitted third-place Midlakes at second-place Waterloo.
The teams met on Dec. 10 in their first league game of the season when the Indians defeated the Screaming Eagles. Waterloo made it two-for-two against the defending league champs with a 49-31 wire-to-wire win last night.
”Just one game at a time, one practice at a time. We’re going to get ready for (Mynderse) on Friday and that’s it. We don’t look at the standings, we don’t look who’s behind us or in front of us,” said Waterloo coach Michael Bree after the big win.
Waterloo improved to 8-1 in the FL East, and remains tied for first place with Palmyra-Macedon. The Indians are 14-1 overall.
Waterloo wanted to remain undefeated at home this season, while the Screaming Eagles were looking to become the first team to send the home fans home with a sour note. Midlakes did have a surge in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Waterloo went to 6-0 on its home court.
The game started slowly as the first basket didn’t come until a few minutes in. Midlakes remained quiet throughout the first quarter with too many turnovers for Coach Nate Rich’s liking. The Screaming Eagles trailed by seven going into the second quarter.
Midlakes woke up in the second period as captains and leaders Lydia Day and Cara Walker connected for 7 of Midlakes’ 13 points in the quarter. The Eagles cut the lead to three by halftime.
“I was happy the way we came back (in the second quarter),” Rich said. “I was happy with the effort for what we did in the second quarter we just couldn’t replicate it for 32 minutes. We’ve got to give Waterloo credit.”
Walker, averaging almost 18 points a game, didn’t have a typical night, only scoring six points, but Rich still was encouraged by her play.
“Cara’s always been an attack-the-rim players and she plays at a very high level. But, Waterloo made her work for everything she got tonight,” Rich said.
Waterloo started draining the 3-pointers in the second half and especially in the third quarter to pull away. The Indians made four 3-pointers in the game, all in the second half. Two in the third period came from freshman Morgan Caraballo. Caraballo tied teammate Giavanna White-Principlo for the game high in points with 13.
Waterloo outscored Midlakes by 15 points in the second half to win going away.
Bree was pleased with how his team responded in the second half after Midlakes had tightened things up in the second quarter.
“I thought we forced some shots in the second quarter. I think with this group because they are young, sometimes they get going and we score a lot of points very easily and then we start shooting some shots that we shouldn’t and forgot about what got us the lead,” he said. “Plus, we got in foul trouble so I think that’s kind of broke the momentum up, we couldn’t press as much.”
Midlakes drops to 6-3 in the Finger Lakes East and 9-6 overall.
Pal-Mac beat Wayne on Wednesday as well, a win that keeps the Red Raiders tied with Waterloo atop the standings. Those two teams will meet on Feb. 14.
Waterloo hosts rival Mynderse on Friday night, trying to keep that home mark perfect, while Midlakes also plays Friday, hosting Wayne.