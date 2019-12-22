PENN YAN — The Waterloo girls basketball team continues to roll, although their eighth game of the season was one of their stiffest tests yet.
In a low-scoring defensive battle, Waterloo managed to escape Penn Yan Academy with a 39-28 Finger Lakes East victory Friday night.
The Indians had not scored less than 47 points in their first seven contests, and only an 8-point triumph over East High School in the Waterloo tournament final was closer.
With Waterloo (8-0, 4-0 FL East) up 35-27 with under 2 minutes remaining, Penn Yan (3-2, 1-2) had the ball in the visitors’ end and was looking for a quick bucket to make it a two-possession game. As she had done all night, Indians freshman guard Jazzmyn Lewis stole the ball, dribbled up court and found sophomore guard Macy Carr, who drained a corner 3-pointer with a 95 seconds remaining.
Waterloo head coach Mike Bree expected a low-scoring affair, but was confident his talented squad was up for the challenge.
“I knew tonight was going to be a tough one,” Bree said after the game. “I think Penn Yan doesn’t get enough credit. They work hard, they rebound, they do a lot of things well. We really struggled offensively: shooting the basketball, finishing. A win is a win, but we have a lot we have to work on and get better at.”
As for Penn Yan head coach Katrina Davenport, holding the high-flying Indians to 38 points is a positive sign moving forward.
“We easily could have had that win,” she said. “(Waterloo) is a tough team, they’re a well-put-together team, but if we would have made our layups and if we would have made better decisions with the ball like we normally do … it was a little frustrating because that’s not how we normally play. Offensively, we just need to get back on track.
“This will definitely benefit us. They pressured us, which is really good for us; we needed it. I think we are going to be more prepared and ready to go the second time we go up against them.”
The first quarter was a microcosm of how the game would go: Penn Yan was sure-handed and confident dribbling the ball and passing against the Indians’ pressure, but could not finish at the rim or from beyond the arc. The Mustangs missed their first seven shots; however, they established their own lock-down defense, suffocating the visitors’ shooters and ball handlers.
Waterloo led 10-7 after a quarter, largely because of Allie Smith’s two first-quarter 3s.
In the second quarter, Penn Yan continued to struggle from the field; so did Waterloo. The difference? The heart and hustle of Lewis. She made her presence known on every single possession, and whether she managed to get a steal or not, she seemed to get a hand on the ball on almost every Penn Yan pass.
“She does things that are special,” Bree said of Lewis. “She knows what she is capable of. Defensively, she is just all over the place, and I think when you watch her it doesn’t always show up on the scoreboard, but she gets her hands on so many basketballs. She does a great job, and she is a great kid.”
The Mustangs’ offensive opportunities were fueled by Jammie Decker, who seemed to have as many offensive rebounds as Lewis had touches on the ball. A large portion of the Mustangs’ offense derived from second chances, courtesy of Decker imposing her will and grabbing the ball over 6-foot Waterloo forward Giavanna White-Principio. Jammie Decker ended up with 7 points and 14 rebounds. Ashley Sisson posted identical totals for the Mustangs.
Despite Decker’s rebounding and her sister Joddie’s ability to create from the point, the Mustangs simply could not put together a string of points. The Indians established a full-court press and double-teamed wherever possible. That, with a handful of 3-pointers from Allie Smith and Macy Carr sprinkled in, is what pushed Waterloo over the edge in the fourth quarter.
“This group, we haven’t played a lot of close games,” Bree said. “They need more of this to where they can figure out what needs to happen in games like this. Now, to get one out of the way was a good feeling.”