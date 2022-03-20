TROY — Heartbreaking barely fits the description of what the Waterloo girls basketball team experienced when the final buzzer of the 2021-22 season came to a close.
Down by 10 points multiple times, Waterloo clawed its way back to take a 4-point lead over Section II representative Schalmont. However, the Sabres shot well all game long, and with a somewhat fortunate rebound and put-back with 25 seconds left, wound up earning the Class B state championship, 56-54.
“I just told them how proud we are,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said of the message after the game. “It’s not the way they wanted to end, but I think when they look back on it they’ll be amazed and very satisfied on how they performed.”
Waterloo took a 40-game win streak dating to the start of the 2021 season into the title game at Hudson Valley Community College — and the two schools provided the best championship game across all classes in the state tournament.
“Disappointment, but also pride,” Macy Carr, one of two Waterloo seniors, said. “There’s a lot of pride. It’s disappointing to come all this way and have all our hard work not pay off in the end, but we’re a family, and I’m proud of what we accomplished on the way to here.”
Carr and classmate Giavanna White-Principio were part of a squad that wound up being Waterloo’s fourth state runner-up in girls hoops. And, they did it with grace and class.
“Both of them left everything out there and played fantastic,” Bree said of his two seniors.
The game began with all momentum on the side of Schalmont, who hit shot after shot to take a 13-2 lead, something Waterloo hasn’t had to face for two years. The Sabres ended up taking 34 shots from 3-point range throughout the game, sinking 10 of them.
Waterloo (26-1) stood tall and punched back with a clinical Euro-step lay-in from junior Morgan Caraballo, who then stole the following Schalmont possession and hit a 3-pointer from the left corner. A layup from White-Principio and a 3-pointer from eighth-grader Addison Bree pulled Waterloo within 15-12 with 1:52 remaining in the first, all within a span of 2 1/2 minutes. Bree ended with six points, while Caraballo netted 10.
Unlike Putnam Valley the day before, the Sabres converted at the stripe and left no points behind. They went 8-for-8 from the foul line in the first half and led 21-14 after one quarter.
The Sabres (27-1) continued to convert to begin the second quarter, taking their second 10-point lead of the game at 27-17. As they did in the first quarter, Waterloo stormed back — only this time, it took 47 seconds.
After a Waterloo timeout with 3:37 left, White-Principio splashed the first of her three 3-pointers. Then, Jazzmyn Lewis stole the ball and converted a fastbreak bucket. Caraballo executed a carbon copy the next possession, and all of the sudden, Waterloo was within three points once again, 27-24. White-Principio went 3-for-3 from long distance and ended with a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds.
“Waterloo does a great job in their press, and they’re relentless,” Schalmont head coach Jeff VanHoesen said after the game. “It’s constant pressure all the time, so if you fall asleep even for 2 minutes they can put up 10 points quickly.
“That’s just an outstanding team, and it’s a shame someone had to lose that game.”
Another fastbreak bucket from junior point guard Natalie DiSanto and a smart move by Lewis resulted in a 31-30 Schalmont lead at halftime. Waterloo outscored the Sabres 16-10 in the second quarter.
Schalmont continued to hit outside shots to begin the third. The hot long-range shooting of White-Principio kept Waterloo close, but the Sabres’ relentless shooting from the outside continued, and Waterloo found itself down by 7 points with 9 minutes to go in the third. The Finger Lakes East champions answered the bell yet again, even taking the lead.
Carr tied the game at 43 with a clever cut and lay-in with 1:25 to go. Bree then splashed a corner 3-pointer to give Waterloo its first lead of the game with 1:04 remaining. As it did to every team all year long, Waterloo’s speed and pressure began to cause the Sabres to wilt away as the third came to a close with Waterloo in front, 46-43.
“I felt like defensively we wore them down a little bit and their shots became tougher and tougher,” Bree said. “Ultimately, it came down to a bounce of the ball, and they’re a great team.”
Waterloo held the lead and kept Schalmont at bay for the majority of the fourth quarter. A 3-point shot fell from Sabres senior Payton Graber, the tournament MVP, and a questionable foul call followed, sending Graber to the line for a 4-point swing. The foul was called on Carr, who was 7 feet away from the shooter.,
Graber was unable to convert the free throw and with speed going the other way, Caraballo executed a beautiful scoop layup to give Waterloo the lead, 48-46. Waterloo held defensively and extended their lead to 4 points after a floater by Lewis with 4:26 remaining.
The two teams traded points at the foul line; with 2:47 left, Schalmont’s Gianna Cirilla nailed a 3-pointer to bring the Sabres within 52-51. That play seemed to spark the Sabres for the remainder of the game and deal a crushing blow to Waterloo. All game long, Waterloo had clawed its way back into the game; just as Schalmont looked worn out by Waterloo’s tenacity, they hit another shot to erase a 4-point lead.
A lay-in from Schalmont produced a 53-52 lead. On the next possession, the ball found its way to White-Principio, who banked it in and gave Waterloo a 54-53 lead with 58 seconds remaining.
The game came down to a 3-point heave from Graber that bounced off the rim and fell right to Haley Burchhardt below the basket. She promptly sprang and laid the ball in for the 55-54 lead with 25.1 seconds to go. Spurred on by the crowd, the Sabres finished the game by blocking shots by Carr and White-Principio. Waterloo began to foul and were down 56-54 with :06.8 to go. Off an inbounds pass, a scramble ensued, and with 2.7 seconds remaining, Caraballo took a long floater that bounced off the front of the rim. By the time the ball hit the ground, the buzzer sounded.
“A couple bounces here and there ... it was just a fantastic game,” Bree said. “The whole way both teams played phenomenal. I thought we fought hard to get back into it but just a few bounces that didn’t go our way.”