WATERLOO — The final Friday night of the high school basketball regular season was an anticipated matchup between Waterloo and Mynderse. The Blue Devils lost to Waterloo by single-digits back on Jan. 14 in Seneca Falls, which is the closest any team has come to beating Waterloo this season or last.
Mynderse hung around in the first half but Waterloo showed why they are one of the best teams in the state and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 60-38 victory.
“We approach (it) game-to-game,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said on the win. “Mynderse is a tough team, they’ve gotten a lot better, they work really hard, they play aggressively. I think the whole Senior Night emotion gets to them and against Seneca Falls it makes it even tougher.”
The Indians honored their two seniors in Giavanna White-Principio and Macy Carr along with Mynderse’s five seniors prior to the opening tip.
“This group has done so much with basketball, they love playing,” Bree added. “They want to come into the gym everyday. It’s a joy to coach them. This is the end of the regular season on this court but we’re looking forward to the challenges ahead and hopefully we have a lot more basketball left.”
White-Pincipio finished her Senior Night with a game-high 18 points.
Waterloo (18-0, 13-0) led the entire way but that didn’t stop the Blue Devils from attempting to be the first team to knock off the unbeaten Indians.
Waterloo took a 38-31 lead after three quarters of play. On the first possession of the fourth quarter, Mynderse senior guard and captain MacKenzie Higby drove to the middle of the paint, absorbed a foul and knocked down an and-1 floater.
Higby made the free throw and cut the deficit to 38-34.
“They fought, my girls played hard,” Mynderse head coach Jerry Anderson said. “We didn’t give up. (Waterloo) is a tough place to play so I’m proud of them.”
Any time when Mynderse (12-5, 8-4) scored a big bucket to keep things close, Waterloo had an answer. After the Higby 3-point play, Waterloo junior forward Jazzmyn Lewis answered with a floater on the baseline.
Soon after, White-Principio found the ball in the paint, dropped in a tough lay-up and put her team up double-digits for the remainder of the night. Within 90 seconds, the momentum from Higby’s and-1 was wiped clean from the gym by Lewis and White-Principio.
Higby’s basket was the final field goal the Blue Devils converted for the remainder of the game. Higby finished with a team-high 13 points
“I thought we calmed down in the second half and executed,” Bree said on his team pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Eighth-grade guard Addison Bree added 14 points while junior guard Morgan Caraballo contributed for 12 points in the victory.
Mynderse junior forward Haley Mosch helped with the Mynderse offense as she finished with 10 points on five field goals.
“We’re looking to build on every game, I feel good about this team, I really do,” Anderson said on his team getting closer to sectionals.