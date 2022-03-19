TROY — Waterloo girls basketball have one game remaining. One game left for seniors Macy Carr and Giovanna White-Principio; one game left for the entire season; one game left to show they are the best in New York State.
Waterloo’s offense played to perfection in the third quarter and then slammed the door on defense in the fourth to punch themselves a ticket to the New York State Class B championship on Sunday with a 61-39 win over Putnam Valley.
“Tough team we just played over there,” Bree said gesturing to the court behind him. “(Putnam Valley) is a lot like us in a lot of ways. We’ve been telling our kids all week this was going to be a war and it really was. I think ultimately we hit some shots and we just wore them down a little bit.
“Our kids had a phenomenal week of practice and understood what we’re trying to do against them and executed,” Bree said.
Junior guard Jazzmyn Lewis was everywhere and ended with a game-high 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal.
“We really limited turnovers and focused on defense a lot,” Lewis said. “Defense won us the game.”
The game began well for Putnam Valley (19-8). The Tigers’ lightning quick fastbreak led to a 6-0 early lead thanks to steals and buckets from Amanda Orlando and senior University of Rhode Island-commit Eva DeChant.
Waterloo moved the ball well but couldn’t find the bottom of the basket until 4:31 when senior Carr drained a 3-point shot from the top of the arc. A steal from Lewis led to a pass to Morgan Caraballo for a quick layup that erased the 6-0 lead in an instant to 6-5.
“During practice, we’ve been going at each other really hard during drills, hacking each other on purpose to get practice for playing them,” Caraballo said. “It just made it easier during the game because we were ready for it.”
Putnam Valley continued to showcase their racehorse speed down the court but Waterloo’s defense created problems for them shooting the ball. The first quarter came to a close with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Lewis to give Waterloo the lead, 12-9.
DeChant showcased why she is a Division I talent in the second. DeChant did it all from ball handling to passing to shooting. Her court vision led to several Tigers buckets but going toe to toe with her the entire court was Lewis.
Lewis has been one of Waterloo’s top defenders all year and is a constant contributor on offense, but in Saturday’s semifinal, she rose to superstardom.
“She’s one of the most unique players I’ve ever coached,” Bree said of Lewis. “She doesn’t care about any stats, she just wants to get out there and play. Being a junior, words can’t describe what I can say about her. She’s smart, never gets too high, never gets too low and when she’s in a spot like this, her speed is different than everybody else’s.”
When DeChant had the ball, Lewis clamped down and allowed no breathing room. When DeChant did create space, White-Principio stepped up in the paint and either blocked the shot or sent the Tigers to the free-throw line, which played into the hands of Waterloo.
Putnam Valley shot 7-18 from the stripe in the game and with White-Principio hauling in rebound after rebound — she ended with 15 — Putnam Valley began leaving points behind in the second. The two teams headed into the half at 24-23 in favor of Waterloo.
“We struggled in the first half handling the ball,” senior White-Principio said. “Our third quarter is are best quarter so we just calmed down and took care of the ball and I think that’s what won the game, also our defense.”
The third was a masterclass performance from Waterloo.
A mid-range floater from Lewis was followed by a 3-pointer from Carr and within 90 seconds in the third, Waterloo had a 29-23 lead and forced a full Putnam Valley timeout.
The Tigers went into a full-court press with a double-team on the ball handler and they did get within three at 30-27, Waterloo continued to convert on offense.
Lewis and Caraballo exploited a soft area of the paint in the third and on multiple trips, they splashed floaters from the middle of the paint before the defenders covering White-Principio down low could get there.
A 3-pointer from eighth grader Addison Bree made it a 39-29 game with 1:48 left in the third. With that, Waterloo pushed their foot harder to the floor all while Putnam Valley began having massive foul trouble.
Waterloo’s conversion at the foul line and a buzzer-beater layup from White-Principio gave them a 44-34 lead to end the third.
Five straight points by Orlando to begin the fourth got the Tigers to within five points a 44-39 with six minutes to go.
And that was the last points of Putnam Valley’s season.
Lewis crushed their comeback hopes with a dagger-3 from the corner that was followed by two assists from Lewis on back-to-back possessions that gave Waterloo a 51-39 lead. Waterloo then parked the bus on defense and between the full-court press and sprinting fastbreaks, the Tigers were exhausted and Waterloo juiced the clock to a 22-point victory.
Sunday at 11:45 a.m. on the same court, Waterloo plays for the final time in the 2021-22 season.
“It’s really heartwarming,” White-Principio said of playing her final game for Waterloo for the state championship. “I’ve been with these girls forever and we work so hard and I hope we pull it off.”