Considering the Waterloo girls basketball team won every single game in 2021 and took home the Class B2 Sectional championship by 24 points over Dansville, it should not come as much of a surprise that Waterloo swept up the season awards for the 2021 Finger Lakes East season.
Waterloo has representatives on every list of the All-Stars, from the First Team to Sportsmanship Awards. But, it’s not just that. They took home every single individual accolade given out.
Head coach Michael Bree was named Coach of the Year, junior Giavanna White-Principio took home the Player of the Year award and sophomore Jazzmyn Lewis was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
“Anytime you get an award like (Coach of the Year) from your peers it’s always something that feels good,” Coach Bree said of being name Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year. “I respect (fellow league coaches) a lot so it does feel nice to get from them.”
White-Principio led Waterloo in scoring during their 14-game season with 12.6 points per game. She was central figure in the Indians’ play last year, but in 2021, White-Principio became an all-round star. She could post-up on any opponent and score with ease, but if she was double-teamed, she kicked the ball out to the likes of Macy Carr, Morgan Caraballo or Natalie DiSanto for a 3-point attempt. She led the team with 15 blocks and ended with 177 total points.
“A dominant force inside,” Bree said of White-Principio. “With someone like her, and really, with all these kids, they do so much offseason work. Her passing is such a unique skillset because we know she’s going to get a lot of double teams, teams are going to collapse on her so her ability to kick out to shooters I think surprised some teams this year.”
From a player’s perspective, Lewis had similar sentiments when asked about playing with White-Principio, or ‘G’ as she is called.
“I love playing with G. She makes my life easier,” Lewis said with a laugh. “I think her award is very well deserved.”
On the defensive end, Lewis was everywhere. More often than not, she would meet the ball handler at half court and use her quick hands to get a steal and fly down the court on a fastbreak. When she wasn’t stealing the ball, her ability to close out defensively and smother the shooter would derail any opponent from getting a clean shot off. Lewis ended with 65 steals and 44 rebounds in the 12 games she played.
“I think my hard work paid off and I couldn’t have done it without my team.” Lewis said in a phone call.
“She’s just one of those kids that does everything,” Bree said of Lewis. “I think if you ask people what she does, she’s just all over the place.”
Joining White-Principio and Lewis on the First Team was Midlakes’ Cara Walker, Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker and Pal-Mac’s Grace Seither and Sophie Lyko.
Walker led her team in four categories: scoring, assists, rebounds and steals. She averaged 11.9 points per game, 4 assists per game, 8.7 rebounds per games and 3.6 steals per game. For that, she was not only named to the First Team, but she also was selected as a Ronald McDonald nominee along with Joddie Decker. The senior captain left it all out on the floor for her team in her final basketball season as a Screaming Eagle.
The Second Team All-Stars had a similar make up to the First Team, with Waterloo, Pal-Mac and Penn Yan represented. Carr, Caraballo and McKenzie Barber represented Waterloo while Penn Yan senior Haley Anderson earned a spot as well. Anderson and Decker provided exceptional leadership up front for the Mustangs. Decker was the leading scorer with 15.5 points per game while Anderson was second with 12.9. Decker led her team with 45 assists while Anderson was second in steals with 26.
Waterloo’s Allie Smith was the lone upperclassman on the Third Team. Pal-Mac junior Ryley Trail and three sophomore made the team in Mynderse’s Haley Mosch, Midlakes’ Hanna Godkin and Waterloo’s Natalie DiSanto.