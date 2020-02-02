WATERLOO — The Mynderse Academy girls basketball team was looking for its first road win since Dec. 10. Waterloo, meanwhile, was aiming to remain undefeated at home this season.
The Indians kept their home perfection intact.
Waterloo completed a season sweep of their biggest rival Friday night, following up a 32-point triumph at Mynderse in December with a 58-22 conquest.
The Indians, who are 15-1 overall and 9-1 in Finger Lakes East contests — they remained tied for first place with Palmyra-Macedon — outscored the Blue Devils 112-44 in the two matchups.
Mynderse couldn’t have scripted a much better start Friday, zipping to a 5-0 lead. Waterloo answered with eight straight points and led Mynderse by 4 going into the second period.
Waterloo, using its aggressive brand of defense, closed out the first quarter on an 11-2 run.
“We want to be aggressive and win the free throw battle every game,” Indians coach Mike Bree said about his team.
Indeed, getting to the line was crucial for Waterloo, especially in the first half. Waterloo attempted 18 free throws in the opening 16 minutes compared to the Blue Devils’ one foul shot.
Nonetheless, Mynderse hung around in the first half. The third quarter was all Waterloo, though.
The Indians opened the second half with 23 consecutive points.
“The third quarter we came out the way were capable of with the energy and how hard we play. We caused them to turn the ball over and got some transition points off that and some shots to fall,” Bree said. “I was really happy with the second half the way we played, how hard we worked.”
Giavanna White-Principio, the Indians’ scoring and rebounding leader, paced the winners with 12 points.
The Blue Devils dropped to 8-8 overall, including 5-5 in league. Ball security is something Mynderse coach Jerry Anderson was planning to address in the team’s next practice.
“It’s easy to say to just work on turnovers, but giving them the direction to correct those is what we’re really focus on,” said Anderson, adding that he believes his team can enjoy more success by cutting down on the ball-handling mistakes.