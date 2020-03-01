WATERLOO — The snowy conditions outside caused for a half-empty crowd inside for the Class B1 quarterfinal between the No. 8 Hornell Red Raiders at the No. 1 Waterloo Indians. Waterloo made quick work of the Red Raiders in just over 70 minutes on Friday night with their lock-down defense and lethal offense.
Hornell beat Greece Odyssey in the first round on Tuesday to get to this game against the Indians. Both Hornell and Waterloo came into the contest outscoring their opponents by an average of over 30 points in their previous three wins.
Waterloo took control from the opening tip and continued to stay locked in on defense for the entire game to beat Hornell 69-27.
The win now sets up a third meeting against Palmyra-Macedon on Monday. Pal-Mac has handed the Indians their only two losses on the season.
The Indians thrived off their inside play in the 21-point win over Hornell in their lone meeting back on December 7th. Right away, the Indians went back to that strategy and fed the ball down low to their leading scorer in Giavanna White-Principio — who averages over 10 points a game — for the easy lay-up and the 2-0 lead.
Waterloo would score again a few possessions later as Macy Carr found teammate Tabatha Winter for a wide open 3-pointer. Carr would add a lay-up from the left side of the rim the next possession. Carr would finish this game with a team-high 12 points.
The Indians continued their domination in the first quarter when Jazzmyn Lewis stole the ball in the back-court. Lewis missed the lay-up after her steal but Carr would snag the offensive rebound in front of the net and quickly dish it to Natalie DiSanto for a lay-up on the right side for a 9-0 Waterloo lead.
Hornell tried to adjust their defense but the inside game of White-Principio and McKenzie Barber overwhelmed Hornell. White-Principio and Barber each reached double figures for this game with 10 points each.
White-Principio got the Indians into double figures for the game after she made a right side lay-up with three Red Raiders guarding her.
Waterloo was pitching a shutout until Hornell’s Jaden Sciotti got a floater in the middle of the paint in the first quarter’s final seconds. Waterloo led over Hornell after one quarter by a score of 14-2.
Waterloo head coach Michael Bree was pleased to see 11 of his 17 players make it to the scoring sheet.
“We worked really hard this week for a very unique team,” Bree said. “(Hornell) shoots so many three’s. We really wanted to chase them off the 3-point line into our size inside.”
Waterloo’s roster inflated after the regular season due to a few junior varsity players contributing to this sectional run.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our assistant coach, Jose Caraballo and our JV group,” Bree also stated. “They really prepared us to what we were going to see tonight. (Defense) is what we’ve done all year and it was a very impressive effort tonight it terms of defensive intensity.”
The second quarter of play was highlighted by a White-Principio turnaround hook shot in the middle of the paint. That basket, among several others, contributed to a 34-12 Waterloo lead at the halftime break.
The third quarter started out the way coach Bree had hoped for. Despite the large lead, Waterloo maintained the same intensity. Waterloo added another 20-point quarter in the third quarter to give the Indians an impressive 54-19 lead after three quarters of play.
The Indians wanted to play lock-down defense on the Red Raiders leading scorer and senior Leah Harkenrider. Harkenrider averaged about 18 points a game going into tonight’s contest. In her final game of her high-school career, Harkenrider didn’t score a single basket until she hit a corner 3-pointer from the right side in the fourth quarter. Those would be her only three points of the game.
Hornell’s Sciotti led her team with 18 points. Sciotti looks to fill in Harkenrider’s shoes for her senior season next year.
Two Waterloo seniors played a role in the fourth quarter as well. Jillian Panek began the fourth quarter with two consecutive lay-ups on back-to-back possessions. Freshman Morgan Caraballo found senior Katelyn Jolly for a left corner 3-pointer to put Waterloo up 64-24.
Junior Allie Smith connected for two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the home faithful more to cheer about in a game that was wrapped up quarters ago.
“When you get to this time of the year, it’s one and done,” Bree stated. “We always have to keep preparing for the next day and our next game. We’ve played (Pal-Mac) and we struggled. We got two days to get prepared for it.”
Waterloo will play Pal-Mac on Monday in the Class B1 semifinals at Canandaigua Academy. Tip-off is expected for 7:45 p.m.