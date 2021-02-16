CLIFTON SPRINGS — Coming into Monday’s showdown, both the Midlakes Screaming Eagles and Waterloo Indians defeated previous opponents by an average of 27 or more.
Winter Storm Uri hurried tip off as a small but socially-distanced crowd watched Waterloo(4-0, 4-0) prevail over Midlakes(3-1, 3-1) 55-48.
“It’s one of those things we’ve gotten better at the last couple of years,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree stated about his team’s composure down the stretch. “This is a game we probably would have lost two years ago with this group and definitely last year it may have been a loss as well. I thought the composure at the end where we started realizing that we were playing with a lead, I thought that was key down the stretch to just take care of the basketball and not force anything.”
Waterloo stormed out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter as Midlakes would fight back to take a lead 17-14 after the first eight minutes.
Walker and her sophomore teammate Cate Peacock led their team with six points each in the first quarter to give their Screaming Eagles that three point lead.
Waterloo senior captain Allie Smith went over her season average when she knocked down two three’s in the opening quarter as part of her 9 points.
The second quarter was a low scoring affair that ended with Midlakes taking a 23-22 lead heading into the halftime break.
The third quarter saw four of the total eight 3-pointers from both sides for the entire game.
Carr add a pair of 3-pointers in that third quarter late that seemed to be the turning point in the game for Waterloo despite Midlakes taking the early fourth quarter lead.
After a back-and-forth first three quarters Waterloo continued to hold a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 38-37.
Midlakes senior Cara Walker fought back and got to the line for a pair of free throws as part of her team-high 12 points to put Midlakes up by one.
That would be the last lead of the game for the Screaming Eagles.
The following possession, Waterloo junior Macy Carr would hit a right-wing 3-pointer to put her team up for good. Carr finished with a game-high 14 points.
Waterloo continued to add towards that lead which turned into a free-throw game late that ultimately didn’t go in favor of Midlakes.
“We got away from early pass faking the basketball that led to some turnovers,” Midlakes head coach Nate Rich stated. “We made a couple of defensive break downs and Waterloo is a really good team. When you make defensive mistakes, they made us pay tonight with a couple open 3-pointers to push that lead up to six. We just couldn’t hit shots on the other end.”
As for Waterloo, Coach Bree still believes there is much left to see out of his team.
“Everything,” Bree said of improvement for his team moving forward. “I think every team knows it’s been such a rush to get back going, you’re playing three games a week which is very difficult. You don’t have a lot of prep-time and obviously with these two programs having a lot of returning players it’s a little bit easier. We want to work on everything and improve.”
This was an early test for both Waterloo and Midlakes and a small sample of what is in store for all Finger Lakes East games this season.
“It’s a good close competitive game so going forward, what we will learn from this is hopefully we’ll take better care of the ball,” Rich said. “I think we had 20-plus turnovers and we said before the game that we had to keep our turnovers around 15 to limit the easy chances for Waterloo. Just taking better care of the ball will help us going forward.”