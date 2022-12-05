WATERLOO — The Waterloo girls want to run it back to the state championship.
Last year’s class B state runner-up welcomed Midlakes, St. Mary’s and Aquinas for a two-day round robin tournament and began the 2022-23 campaign with back-to-back wins.
The two Finger Lakes East opponents — Midlakes and Waterloo — did not face off against one another during the tournament. Waterloo began its weekend with a win over Aquinas on Friday night followed by a 59-52 victory over St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s fantastic,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said about another season starting up. “We have a really good thing going here, the kids put a lot of work in. We have six fantastic seniors that have led this program to where we’re at. I know they were excited to get the teams over here (for the tournament) this year that we got, I really was impressed with all the games. It was just a great weekend.”
After beating Midlakes on Friday, St. Mary’s played Waterloo tight for the first 16 minutes and the two teams were tied at 24-24 heading into the halftime break.
They then traded baskets early in the third but a pair of free throws from senior Morgan Caraballo started a 10-0 run and gave the Tigers control of the game.
Caraballo is off to a great beginning to her senior season by leading her team with 19 points in the Friday win over Aquinas and then adding 20 more points on Saturday.
Senior Jazzmyn Lewis drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key during the run and finished with 19 points. Lewis knocked down a team-high three 3-pointers during the game.
Lewis’ three was followed by another 3-pointer from Natalie DiSanto, which gave Waterloo a 36-26 lead.
St. Mary’s was able to cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers’ senior leadership helped them s cement the win.
“If you had asked me when they were coming up younger, those are the type of games that we panic and lose our composure,” Bree said on his team down the stretch. “Now they’re more calm and they take care of getting everybody in the right spot. They are just a great group to coach.”
Waterloo will start its Finger Lakes East play in the next game when the team heads to Penn Yan at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We just approach it one game at time, one practice at a time,” Bree said on his team this year. “We just want to keep improving. They were a lot of good things that came out of this weekend. We know what we’ve done the last few years, and everybody is going to be coming at us pretty hard. We’re going to take everybody’s best shot, we want to give everybody our best shot and let it go where it goes.”
Midlakes suffers tough weekend
Aquinas girls basketball got a bit of revenge for its volleyball team against Midlakes on Saturday with a 60-40 over the Screaming Eagles.
Midlakes (0-2) fell behind 23-10 after the first quarter of play but senior Grace Murphy connected on six of her team-high 14 points in the second quarter to help the Screaming Eagles cut the deficit to six points.
Aquinas was just too clutch from deep as they finished the game with 13 3-pointers.
Midlakes senior Callie Walker added 12 points in the game after scoring 10 points in the second half.
It wasn’t the start first-year Midlakes head coach Kristen Bassett envisioned after serving as the Lyons girls head coach. But it is early still. Bassett’s experience with the Lions and the team’s success with last year’s class B2 sectional title should be good ingredients for this year’s Screaming Eagles team.
Midlakes returns to action this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when travel to play Mynderse Academy in their league opener.