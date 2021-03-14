WATERLOO — While not its most masterful performance, it was plenty good enough.
And, while it happened a year later than it hoped, Waterloo won’t mind. The Indians are a Section V champion in girls basketball once again — and their entire starting lineup will return next season.
The top-seeded Tribe capped off a perfect campaign Saturday with a 55-31 victory over No. 2 seed and fellow unbeaten Dansville in the Section V Class B2 championship game.
Junior center Gia White-Principio scored Waterloo’s first nine points in the opening three minutes en route to a game-high 20. The Indians built a double-figure lead four minutes into the first quarter and did not let the advantage slip below nine the rest of the way.
One season after going 19-0 against everyone except Palmyra-Macedon — the Red Raiders beat Waterloo three times, including the Class B1 semifinals — the Tribe left no doubt they were the best team in either “B” classification this time around.
“Last year it kind of got taken from us, so we wanted to come back even stronger,” White-Principio said after the Indians won their first sectional crown in seven years, and eighth overall. “We worked our butts off during the season.”
Starting in November, White-Principio said she and her teammates worked out three times a week in hopes there would be a season. The off-season dedication paid off, as the Tribe (14-0) mowed down every opponent by at least 12 points, the only exception being a 55-48 victory at Midlakes in their fourth game.
“Just to be able to play this year was fantastic,” Waterloo coach Mike Bree said. “This group has worked so hard the last few years. Last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to, obviously. This year, just knowing we could come back in play, I thought they took advantage of every day they were in here.
“I thought the Midlakes game, the first one, we were still getting our legs under us. We talked about some team goals and individual goals we wanted. Winning the league and doing this were our two main focuses. From that point they started executing to the point where this is exactly how we wanted to play tonight.”
White-Principio wound up hitting 9 of 13 field goal attempts, and her offensive prowess was needed on a night the rest of the Indians sank only 12 of 43 shots. She grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots.
While the four-guard rotation of Macy Carr, Morgan Caraballo, Natalie DiSanto and Jazzmyn Lewis — Carr is a junior, while the others are sophomores — endured an off night on offense, they combined for 12 assists and 10 steals.
The Indians harassed Dansville (12-1), which was going after a second consecutive sectional title, into 31 turnovers, courtesy of a full-court press that makes every pass seem like an adventure.
“Our press is very effective,” White-Principio said. “Not many teams see a press like ours.”
Waterloo zipped to a 15-2 advantage 5½ minutes into the contest and settled for a 19-8 edge after a quarter. White-Principio went 4-for-4 from the floor in the opening period.
“The tempo we play at, the pressure that we put on teams in terms of full-court press and everything, it just — I don’t want to say it wars them down because most teams know it’s coming — but it messes with you a little bit,” Bree said. “To hit some shots early really kind of took some jitters out. You couldn’t ask for a better start.”
Dansville produced the first points of the second quarter, but went three minutes before scoring again. By that time the Indians owned a 25-10 lead. It was 32-16 at halftime.
In an effort to match Waterloo’s tempo and climb back into the contest, the Mustangs wielded their own press to start the third quarter. It created two turnovers on the Tribe’s first four possessions, but Dansville turned only one of those miscues into points.
The visitors made it 36-23 with 3:38 to go in the third quarter. Waterloo responded with the last five points of the period, capped by McKenzie Barber’s layup.
The margin ballooned to as many as 25 in the final quarter.
Waterloo’s only seniors are their first two players off the bench. Allie Smith contributed four points, four rebounds and two steals, while Barber netted eight points.
Caraballo and Carr also scored eight points.
“The two seniors we’re losing meant so much to what we’re doing,” Bree said. “When I came back (to be head coach a second time), those two were freshmen. The younger kids were coming up. It was really just a nice mix.
“Losing those two is really going to hurt leadership wise, but it is nice to know a lot of these kids are coming back and they’re going to continue playing basketball. They’re going to play next Sunday. We don’t stop playing. They enjoy playing basketball. It’s a fun group to be around.”
The Tribe will have to wait until next season for the opportunity to follow up a sectional title with a trip to the state tournament. The state championships for winter sports were canceled well before the condensed basketball season got underway the week of Feb. 8.
“I definitely think we could have gone far in states, but it’s great to win sectionals,” White-Principio said.