WATERLOO — The expectations were as high as they’ve ever been for Waterloo girls basketball after the team’s undefeated season earlier this year.
The Indians opened up their 2021-22 schedule by hosting its season tip-off tournament with Canandaigua, Aquinas and Fairport. Waterloo’s defense looked more like it was in mid-season form after beating Aquinas in the semifinals on Friday and finishing it off with a 39-26 victory over Canandaigua in the championship on Saturday afternoon.
“I thought this whole tournament was a great tournament,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said after the championship win. “To have Fairport, Aquinas and Canandaigua come to Waterloo really shows what our program is. To come out with two tough victories against a good young Aquinas team that’s only going to get better and a Canandaigua team that is phenomenal. ... (Canandaigua) made us work for everything we got tonight.
“I told the girls this was a team victory. We came in today, put together a little game plan for them, we ran our defense that we normally don’t run. To hold them to 26 was a great accomplishment.”
Waterloo senior Giavanna White-Principio was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after averaging 16.5 points and 8 rebounds a game. Her lone other senior teammate, Macy Carr, was named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Canandaigua junior Mya Herman.
Waterloo allowed just 44 points combined in the two wins, and its defense was on display on Saturday against the Braves.
The score was 5-2 in favor of the Indians after the first quarter of play. It wasn’t until the second quarter that Bree’s offense started to find its stride.
In the second quarter, the Indians started connecting behind the 3-point arc. Eighth-grader Addison Bree and Carr both drained 3-pointers to push the Waterloo lead up to double digits at 16-6 halfway through the second quarter.
The Braves cut the lead to 18-13 by the halftime break. Canandaigua continued to chip away at the Waterloo lead but could never quite catch up against a strong Indians defense.
“I always think we’re pretty good defensively,” Michael Bree said. “The mindset with this game compared to others is that we didn’t think we were going to pressure them as much full-court, so we kind of backed off that a little bit. We did want to pressure them in the half-court, and I think that bothered them a little bit.
“I think a lot of teams prepare for our full-court pressure. We backed it up a little bit, put it in half-court and I think they struggled with that a little bit.”
White-Principio was too much to handle on Saturday for Canandaigua as she finished with a game-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Waterloo junior Morgan Caraballo also contributed to the win with 10 points in the championship.
The Indians have now won 16 straight games since their sectional semifinal loss against Palmyra-Macedon two seasons ago.
They are back home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host their first Finger Lakes East matchup of the season against Midlakes.
“We’re going to approach our next game like it’s our next game,” Bree said on his team’s season expectations. “We know what people probably think of this team. We’re just going to approach it like it’s our next game. We have our big rival coming in here in Midlakes on Friday. That’s our next game, that’s our next opponent, and we’ll get ready for them all week.”