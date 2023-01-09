SENECA FALLS — The Mynderse Academy girls basketball team was looking to keep pace towards the top of the difficult Finger Lakes East standings on Saturday afternoon but they knew they had to get through rival Waterloo, who carried an undefeated record into the day.
Despite the packed house on the road, the Tigers remained poised and took control early to cruise past Mynderse 69-36 to snap the Blue Devils’ five-game winning streak.
“Just another game, that’s the way we try to approach every game,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said on his team’s mindset coming in. “We give every team their respect, we work as hard as we can and move onto the next one. That’s kind of been our mindset for awhile now. Take it game-to-game, practice-to-practice and get better.”
Waterloo was led by senior guard Morgan Caraballo, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
Freshman guard Addison Bree (Michael Bree’s daughter) and senior guard Natalie DiSanto added big performances as well in the win for the Tigers.
Both Bree and DiSanto knocked down 3-pointers right away to start the wire-to-wire victory. Bree finished with 14 points, six rebounds while DiSanto collected 13 points, seven rebounds.
Mynderse (6-2, 3-2) took awhile to find its rhythm offensively by falling behind 15-6 after the opening quarter. The struggles on the offense end continued for the next eight minutes in what turned into a 35-15 halftime deficit.
This was a Blue Devils team on Saturday that was without junior guard Maddie Verkey, first-year head coach Matt Verkey’s daughter, because she was feeling under the weather.
“We prepared all week for their press,” Matt Verkey said on his team’s preparation for the always-tough Waterloo. “Obviously, Maddie Verkey was sick today, she is a big part of our team. That hurt us a little bit but I thought the girls gave a good effort. We missed some shots early that I thought we could have made, it would have been a little bit closer game early on but Waterloo’s great, they’re so good, they’re well coached, they have great players. We knew coming in that we had our hands full.”
Mynderse senior forward Haley Mosch recorded half of her team-high 12 points in the third quarter and after a right corner 3-pointer by Blue Devils junior guard Lauren McDermott, the Tigers lead was cut to 14 points after a 12-6 run to start the second half.
“It’s interesting, it’s never been a goal of mine to be a head coach or anything like that,” Verkey said about his first season as the head coach of the Blue Devils. “When coach (Jerry) Anderson left, I’ve been with these girls forever so I decided to take the job. It’s been good, the girls have been great, we’ve been playing well, working hard and just keep looking to get better.”
Waterloo (9-0, 5-0) scored six of the final eight points in the third quarter to gain control once again. The Tigers then outscored the Blue Devils 22-7 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Senior forward Jazzmyn Lewis had a phenomenal day on both sides of the ball finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks in the breezy victory for Waterloo.
“Teams are going to try and take advantage of our size,” Bree said on an area of improvement for his team going forward. “When teams can break our pressure, I feel like we struggle a little bit with that but all-in-all just improving everything, shooting the ball. I don’t think we shot the ball well today but we still put up a pretty good number there.”