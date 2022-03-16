This year’s Wayne County girls basketball season saw a lot of teams step up and take charge to earn some success during 2021-2022. Now, those efforts are being rewarded in this year’s all-league selections.
The Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles (18-3, 12-2) finished in second place in the league standings. One spot behind league champion East Rochester, who is now battling it out for a state championship in Class C1 this weekend.
Clyde-Savannah head coach Steve Dunn was named co-Coach of the Year with Gananda’s Karen Meuwissen.
Dunn’s squad saw three players make this year’s all-league selections.
Juniors Jaida Larsen and Kylie Paylor were both named to first team while junior Aslyn Rattray made third team.
The three of them helped lead the Golden Eagles to the 2-seed in the Class C2 sectional bracket before losing to Gananda in the semifinals.
The Lyons Lions (15-7, 10-4) finished one spot behind their rivals in the league standings.
Freshman Jayla Bell helped lead her Lions all season long before falling to Kendall in the Class C2 quarterfinals.
Bell was named to first team and she still has plenty of time left in her high school career to improve even more.
Bell’s senior teammate Imani Harder was named to second team while eighth-grader Kamryn Bonnell made third team for the Lions.
Harder and Golden Eagles senior Kelsie DiSanto were represented in the Exceptional Senior Game that took place last Sunday at Waterloo High School.
DiSanto and Lyons seventh-grader Nadia Chase were both named to the Sportsmanship Team in this year’s all-league selections. The list contains one player from each team in the league.