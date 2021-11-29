SHORTSVILLE — The Mynderse Blue Devils girls basketball team won the first contest of the winter season on Friday evening at Red Jacket with a 48-18 victory.
The Blue Devils followed that performance up on Saturday by winning the season-opening tournament with a 43-38 win over Midlakes.
Mynderse (2-0) was led by Mackenzie Higby and Haley Mosch with 14 points each. Bridget Miller chipped in with six points, six rebounds, and six steals.
Midlakes (1-1) was led by Grace Murphy’s 12 points.
On Friday night, Maddie Verkey led the way for Mynderse against Red Jacket with 14 points — four 3-pointers — and four steals. Mosch and Miller added 10 points apiece. Kelly Kohberger pitched in with six points, four steals, and four assists. Miller also cleared eight rebounds.
Higby was named tournament MVP. Mosch and Verkey were named to the all-tournament team.
Despite the loss to Mynderse in the final, the Screaming Eagles have plenty to be happy about.
On Friday night after the Blue Devils dispatched the host team, Midlakes took on Alexander and hung 82 points while allowing just 34.
Midlakes used a balanced attack with eight players registering at least seven points. Their high-pressure defense transitioned well into offense and the Screaming Eagles led 33-5 after the first quarter.
By game’s end, Grace Murphy had 14 points and six rebounds, Camryn Ford had 13 points and six assists, Callie Walker had 13 points and eight rebounds, Cate Peacock had nine points and six assists, Mary Givens had 10 points and Kate Mahoney and Stella DelPapa both chipped in eight points.
In the consolation game, Red Jacket fell 62-30 to Alexander. Natalie Lecceardone scored 11 points for Red Jacket.