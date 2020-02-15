GATES — Newark High School retained its grip on the Section V Class C girls bowling title, booking a return trip to the NYSPHSAA Division II Championship in the process.
Marcus Whitman repeated as Section V Class D champion.
And, Penn Yan Academy bowler Andi Kniffin enjoyed the best day of her career while earning a spot on the All-Section V team that will bowl at the state tournament.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s action at AMF Gates Lanes:
• Newark has been the area’s dominant girls bowling program for a while now, and the Reds were magnificent in sectionals yet again. Their 5,720-pin team aggregate bested runner-up Penn Yan by 451 pins, and trailed only Webster Thomas, the Class A victor, among all schools.
Newark claimed its fourth consecutive Class C title.
Reds freshman Natalie Kent rolled a 1,221 for six games, an average of 203.5, to take runner-up honors in the individual standings. Teammate Rebecca Spry’s 245, part of an 1,193 aggregate, was the top single game in Class C. Abigail Olmstead contributed a 236, the best of her five games. Emily Spry threw 1,130 for six games, while Emily Lang bowled 1,091.
• Penn Yan bowled a stellar 5,269 in defeat, the fifth-best total in all classifications — and a number that would have been good enough to win Class B or D. Kniffin was a big reason.
The sophomore averaged 217.5 for six games, and her final total of 1,305 tied for second best in the tournament and topped Class C. Kniffin not only will bowl at states, she earned a spot on the Section V All-Tournament team as well.
Teammate Anella Tillman, a seventh-grader, rolled a 236 game, tied with Olmstead for second best in the class.
• Marcus Whitman produced a 4,666 aggregate to repeat as Class D winner a year after winning the program's first crown. Red Creek was second with 4,424 pins.
Kennedy Smith topped the Wildcats with a 1,086 for six games, highlighted by a Class D-best 247 game.
• Romulus bowler Teriann Ostrowski logged the high series in Class D, an 1,140. Red Creek’s Taylor Rushlo was second with a 1,091.
Sodus bowler Kaitlynne Booth was second in Class D with a 211 high game.