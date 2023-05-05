NEWARK — As family, teammates, friends, her head coach, and other well-wishers happily watched back on April 28, Newark High School senior Rebecca Spry proudly signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Roberts Wesleyan University on an athletic scholarship in the fall and bowl with the NCAA Division II Redhawks’ women’s bowling team.
In addition, Spry is the first RWU incoming athlete to receive the $7,500-per-year Millie Ignizio Bowling Merit Scholarship awarded to a female Section V high school graduate based on superior bowling achievement, academic excellence, a strong commitment to volunteer community service and admirable sportsmanship.
“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to continue my bowling and academic career at Roberts Wesleyan, and I am so thankful for my parents, coaches, teachers, and of course my friends who have supported me from day one,” Spry said after the signing event in the Newark High School library and the cupcake reception that followed.
She also is receiving an academic scholarship. The Trustee Scholarship awards $22,000 per year to recipients who are admitted as first-year students starting in Fall 2023 and represent character consistent with the goals of RWU. The scholarship is renewed annually, provided the student maintains at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average.
“She’s a great teammate. She helped to keep the team focused. She is also a great student who has maintained a 97 average,” Newark head coach Mark Rowe said about Spry.
The daughter of Robert and Peny Spry who hopes to become a physical education teacher — and whose current Grade Point Average is 96.68 at Newark — Rebecca Spry is thrilled about the prospect of attending Roberts Wesleyan and bowling with the Redhawks under head coach Marion Sullivan. Rebecca has been bowling since she was 7 years old.