NON-LEAGUE

Penn Yan 5, Dundee 0

At Brock’s Bowl

Dundee (53-27) — Cassie Morrissette 459 (157) ... Cheyenne Cummings 441 (177)

PY (64-16) — Andy Kniffin 564 (237) ... Mckelvie Jensen 534 (195)

