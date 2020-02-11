WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 5, Red Creek 0
At Park View Lanes
NR-W (26-19) — Won last two games by a combined 34 pins … Brianna Vezzose 489 (180)
RC (36-9) — Taylor Rushlo 452 (165)
