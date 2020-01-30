NON-LEAGUE

Marcus Whitman 5, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0

At Radio Social

Whitman (56½-13½) — Zoelle Payne 479 (177) ... Kennedy Smith 474 (183) ... Destiny Rast 437 (158)

HAC (14½-50½) — Jacqueline Henry 383 (147)

