WAYNE COUNTY

County Roll-Offs

At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes

1. Red Creek, 2,261

2. Sodus, 2,102

3. North Rose-Wolcott, 2,005

4. Lyons, 1,664

High Series

Taylor Rushlo (Red Creek), 530

High Game

Carlie Mayo (Sodus), 215

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...