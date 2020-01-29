WAYNE COUNTY

At The Alley

Sodus 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0

NR-W (16-19, 16-19) — Brianna Vezzose 426 (159) … Paige Shipley 383 (162)

Sodus (28-17, 28-17) — Hayley Kephart 556 (216) ... Katlynne Booth 470 (197)

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...